Night Moves Announce New Album Double Life: Hear “Hold On To Tonight”

6:02 PM EDT on March 31, 2025

Night Moves have announced their new album Double Life, the followup to 2019's Can You Really Find Me. Today, the Minneapolis band shared the lead single “Hold On To Tonight.”

Double Life is co-produced with Jarvis Taveniere (Waxahatchee, David Berman). “Hold On To Tonight” was inspired by a death in the family, yet it bursts with a bright disco sound. It comes with a video by Shawn Brackbill that's just as colorful as the music; watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Trying To Steal A Smile"
02 "Daytona"
03 "Hold On To Tonight"
04 "Almost Perfect"
05 "State Sponsored Psychosis"
06 "Ring My Bell"
07 "The Judge"
08 "White Liquor"
09 "The Abduction"
10 "This Time Tomorrow"
11 "Desperation"

Double Life is out 4/25 on Domino. Pre-order it here.

Shawn Brackbill

