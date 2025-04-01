The Number Ones – “Sorry”

Well, this is funny. Dublin power-pop band the Number Ones have nothing to do with The Number Ones, the Stereogum column that I write, or The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits That Reveal The History Of Pop Music, the book that came out of that column. In fact, these Number Ones released a self-titled album back in 2014, which means they predate my column. I didn't know about that album, or the band in general, when I started the column. The Number Ones haven't released anything in a long time. Their last record was an EP called Another Side Of The Number Ones -- great title. It came out in January 2018, nine days before I launched my column. Now, the Number Ones have returned with a new single called "Sorry," which is how I feel about what I did to their search results.

"Sorry" is not a cover of the Justin Bieber song that went to #1. Instead, it's a fast, nervy two-minute jam that's basically nothing but hooks. I don't think there's any historical era in which this song could've gotten much traction on the Hot 100, but it probably could've done some damage in the UK or Ireland in the '70s. Great song. "Sorry" is the A-side from a new Number Ones 7" that'll be out in a couple of weeks, and the absolute least I could do is tell you to listen to it below.

<a href="https://thenumberones.bandcamp.com/album/sorry">Sorry by The Number Ones</a>

"Sorry" b/w "Blind Spot" is out 4/18 on Static Shock Records.