Car Seat Headrest – “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)”

Last month, Car Seat Headrest announced their new album The Scholars and teased it with the 11-minute epic “Gethsemane.” Today, the beloved band is back with the slightly shorter but no less enveloping single "CCF (I'm Gonna Stay With You)."

"CCF (I'm Gonna Stay With You)" is another fruitful indie rock adventure with a sweeping buildup and an in-depth storyline. The group explains: "Beolco is a student of Parnassus University, a college founded in ages past by a famed playwright known as the Scop. Beolco is deeply fond of both the college and the Scop, believing himself to be spiritually connected or reincarnated from the playwright. He yearns for confirmation of this secret belief."

Will Toledo is like an actor in a one-man production as he delivers the lines, a lot of which sound taken straight from a play: "There was a line that my idols crossed that I could not cross/ On the other side is love and right here is loss." Listen below.

The Scholars is out 5/2 via Matador.