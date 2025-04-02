Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Djo – “Potion”

12:52 PM EDT on April 2, 2025

CJ Harvey

Joe Keery releases the new Djo album The Crux in just a few days. So far the Stranger Things star has shared the singles "Basic Being Basic" and “Delete Ya,” and he's leaning into a more timeless sound with the final one out today called "Potion."

“‘Potion’ is like your favorite pair of blue jeans,” Keery says. “I’d been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby.”

Keery's vocals sound especially great on this intimate, breezy ballad. Listen below.

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026