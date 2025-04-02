Djo – “Potion”

Joe Keery releases the new Djo album The Crux in just a few days. So far the Stranger Things star has shared the singles "Basic Being Basic" and “Delete Ya,” and he's leaning into a more timeless sound with the final one out today called "Potion."

“‘Potion’ is like your favorite pair of blue jeans,” Keery says. “I’d been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby.”

Keery's vocals sound especially great on this intimate, breezy ballad. Listen below.

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL.