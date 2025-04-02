Girl And Girl – “Okay”

Last year, the Australian indie rockers Girl And Girl followed their Sub Pop debut album Call A Doctor with an extremely silly one-off single called "The Cow." Today, Girl And Girl have another new song, but this one is significantly less silly. "Okay" is an arch, confident post-punk jam with some real swagger to its lyrics, and it arrives just before Girl And Girl kick off a North American tour with Naked Giants.

In a press release, Girl And Girl bandleader Kai James says, "You give yourself enough time, things will be okay -- sometimes not great, or even good, but more often than not, things, at the very least, end up okay. And that’s okay, it’s okay to just be okay. That’s what the song’s about." Below, listen to "Okay" and check out Girl And Girl's tour dates.

<a href="https://girlandgirl.bandcamp.com/track/okay">Okay by Girl and Girl</a>

TOUR DATES:

4/04 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison *

4/05 - Montreal, CA @ Bar le Ritz *

4/06 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

4/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right *

4/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *

4/11 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

4/12 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre *

4/13 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

4/16 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

4/18 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

4/19 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room *

4/22 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress *

4/23 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

4/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

4/25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

4/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

5/01 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

* with Naked Giants

"Okay" is out now on Sub Pop, OK?