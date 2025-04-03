Modest Mouse Announce Concert Cruise With Built To Spill, Kurt Vile, Mannequin Pussy, & More

I'll spare you the inevitable "floating on all right" jokes and just cut to the chase here: Modest Mouse are hosting a cruise. The band have announced Ice Cream Floats, a four-night live music event slated for February 5-9, 2026 that'll take Modest Mouse fans from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Modest Mouse will play three of the four nights, while the rest of the cruise will feature performances from Built To Spill, Mannequin Pussy, Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile & The Violators, FIDLAR, Tropical Fuck Storm, Isaac Brock's solo project Ugly Casanova, the Black Heart Procession, comedian David Cross, and more to be announced. Besides that, the members of Modest Mouse will also screen a selection of movies in the "Mouse Stardust Theater 3000," read children's stories, perform DJ sets, and more. It appears that nothing will be modest about this at all.

Read more details and find ticket information here, and see the announced lineup below.

LINEUP:

Modest Mouse

Portugal. The Man

Kurt Vile & The Violators

David Cross

Mannequin Pussy

FIDLAR

Built To Spill

Tropical Fuck Storm

Ugly Casanova

The Black Heart Procession

ACTIVITIES:

Mouse Stardust Theater 3000

AMMA – Ask Modest Mouse Anything

Storytime with Isaac Brock

Live DJ Sets by Modest Mouse & Friends

Parade Of Freaks