Miley Cyrus Collaborates With Alvvays Members On New Single “End Of The World”

8:05 PM EDT on April 3, 2025

Glen Luchford, Norman Wong

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus offered the first glimpses into her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful with the prelude and title track, songs that featured indie rock folk like Jonathan Rado (Foxygen) and Adam Granduciel (the War On Drugs). Tonight the pop star is providing another preview with the LP’s third track "End Of The World," and this one marks a collaboration with Alvvays, the Canadian indie-pop band and future Halsey tourmates behind our favorite album of 2022.

"End Of The World" is a disco-inflected anthem about partying during the apocalypse — a classic pop song topic that only gets more relevant. Cyrus shares writing and production credits on it with Shawn Everett, Michael Pollack, Jonathan Rado, and Alvvays' Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley, among others. (Both Alvvays members contributed lyrics and played on the track, too.) Cyrus debuted the song live at LA's Chateau Marmont last year. Below, watch the music video directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 on Columbia.

