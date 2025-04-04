Skip to Content
New Music

Sean Nicholas Savage Announces New Album The Knowing: Hear “Your Drug” (Feat. Marci)

1:03 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

Solange/Mac DeMarco collaborator Sean Nicholas Savage has been out here making throwback '80s soft rock for at least a decade, and he's still at it. Savage's new album The Knowing is coming in June. It features Explo and Better Person, and on lead single "Your Drug" he duets with Marci, aka Marta Cikojevic from TOPS, another band he's worked with in the past. Between the song itself and the eerily cheery music video, I can't tell how many layers of irony are happening here, but I also couldn't turn away. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Stranger Than Fiction" (Feat. Explo)
02 "Pink Bouquet"
03 "Part 2" (Feat. Better Person)
04 "The Knowing"
05 "Lust For Life"
06 "A Sign"
07 "Insane 4U"
08 "I Love Everything About You"
09 "Everything You Are"
10 "Your Drug" (Feat. Marci)
11 "Wild Things"
12 "Believe It Or Not"

The Knowing is out 6/27 via Born Losers/Mansions & Millions.

