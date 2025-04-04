Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:47 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Happy New Music Friday. Are you spinning L.A. Witch's DOGGOD or L.A. Guns' Leopard Skin?

you're tickling each other in the great beyond now. RIP https://t.co/RHGv9LWN7Y

— frank zeppo (@NoahPasternak) April 2, 2025

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Quiet Brandon
Score: 26 | Apr 1st

Perfect day for this headline to grace this page, perfect song title for the occasion. Well done, everyone.

Good song too!

Posted in: The Number Ones - "Sorry"
#9 
du_husker
Score: 26 | Mar 30th

Get me away from these coastal elites and onto my private plane. He’s a man of the people alright.

Posted in: Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: "Get Me To God’s Country"
#8 
jackunderscore
Score: 27 | Mar 31st

the semiotic slipperiness of fascism, with its tiny shards of plausible deniability, is so frustrating

Posted in: Danzig Sells Merch With Nazi Symbol
#7 
horserenoir
Score: 28 | Mar 31st

LP getting downgraded to an EP

Posted in: Linkin Park Downgrade Dodger Stadium Show, Slash Ticket Price
#6 
Guybrush
Score: 30 | Mar 30th

Shoulda booked Deafheaven instead

Posted in: Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: "Get Me To God’s Country"
#5 
trecoolx
Score: 31 | Mar 30th
Posted in: Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: "Get Me To God’s Country"
#4 
Chris Bloken
Score: 34 | Mar 31st

This album came out 3 weeks before my 5 year old daughter went into the hospital and had a bone marrow transplant. It takes me right back to the late nights in an empty hospitallistening to this with headphones on. Taking the elevator down to get a sandwich at 3am because there’s no sleeping, ever, for weeks. Sitting up all night watching her sleep and watching her struggle. There were days that things got so dark I thought life would never be the same. Can barely think of them today. I listened to this album so much, so often. She would sleep so much and I’d just sit with this in my ears watching her.

The feeling of her coming to me about 2 years ago, and asked if I ever heard this album, took me down in a way that’s tough to explain. I just said yeah, it’s beautiful. Bought her the vinyl that Christmas.

It’s a real emotional experience listening to it. Tough, sad, important, scary. But beautiful, just like I told her. Just as she is.

My favorite album forever.

Posted in: Carrie & Lowell Turns 10
#3 
TenchoDolphin
Score: 49 | Mar 30th

"Get Me To God's Country" is what I say to myself after I finish listening to Cool World but am still hankering for more Chat Pile.

Posted in: Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: "Get Me To God’s Country"
#2 
JKL
Score: 54 | Mar 31st

Shrinkin' Park

Posted in: Linkin Park Downgrade Dodger Stadium Show, Slash Ticket Price
#1 
log
Score: 69 | Mar 30th

Listen, I’m a small-town, middle America guy like Wallen, so I’m going to go against the grain a little here and say that I sympathize with the guy.

I’ve spend some time on big cities on both coasts and it makes me a little uncomfortable, too. After even just a few hours there, I long for the comforts of my private jet. I just can’t wait to get back home to my live-in housekeeper and personal assistants and have a nice home-cooked meal from my private chef.

Posted in: Morgan Wallen Abruptly Exits SNL Goodnights: "Get Me To God’s Country"

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Corinthian Leathers
Mar 31st

Yay Ween’s back

Posted in: Gene And Dean Ween's Kids Cover Ween In Their First Show Together, Reiterate "We Are Not Ween"

