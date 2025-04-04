Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Happy New Music Friday. Are you spinning L.A. Witch's DOGGOD or L.A. Guns' Leopard Skin?
you're tickling each other in the great beyond now. RIP https://t.co/RHGv9LWN7Y
— frank zeppo (@NoahPasternak) April 2, 2025
Yay Ween’s back
Perfect day for this headline to grace this page, perfect song title for the occasion. Well done, everyone.
Good song too!
Get me away from these coastal elites and onto my private plane. He’s a man of the people alright.
the semiotic slipperiness of fascism, with its tiny shards of plausible deniability, is so frustrating
LP getting downgraded to an EP
Shoulda booked Deafheaven instead
This album came out 3 weeks before my 5 year old daughter went into the hospital and had a bone marrow transplant. It takes me right back to the late nights in an empty hospitallistening to this with headphones on. Taking the elevator down to get a sandwich at 3am because there’s no sleeping, ever, for weeks. Sitting up all night watching her sleep and watching her struggle. There were days that things got so dark I thought life would never be the same. Can barely think of them today. I listened to this album so much, so often. She would sleep so much and I’d just sit with this in my ears watching her.
The feeling of her coming to me about 2 years ago, and asked if I ever heard this album, took me down in a way that’s tough to explain. I just said yeah, it’s beautiful. Bought her the vinyl that Christmas.
It’s a real emotional experience listening to it. Tough, sad, important, scary. But beautiful, just like I told her. Just as she is.
My favorite album forever.
"Get Me To God's Country" is what I say to myself after I finish listening to Cool World but am still hankering for more Chat Pile.
Shrinkin' Park
Listen, I’m a small-town, middle America guy like Wallen, so I’m going to go against the grain a little here and say that I sympathize with the guy.
I’ve spend some time on big cities on both coasts and it makes me a little uncomfortable, too. After even just a few hours there, I long for the comforts of my private jet. I just can’t wait to get back home to my live-in housekeeper and personal assistants and have a nice home-cooked meal from my private chef.