Eem Triplin Is In A Lane Of His Own

With his soulful debut LP Melody Of A Memory, the Pennsylvania rapper/producer/singer sounds, moves, and lives like few of his peers

Eem Triplin is Gen Z. And he's a rapper. But he's not a "Gen Z rapper."

The distinction? That mostly what "Gen Z rapper" connotes nowadays is the post-Carti cohort: ragers whose sound and vibes have as much to do with punk, grunge, mosh pits, and buried vocals as anything more traditionally rap. And while Triplin is 24 — the same age as underground-overground heavy hitters Ken Carson and Yeat, a year older than Destroy Lonely, and a mere three ahead of current new wave avatar OsamaSon — the Pennsylvanian is of a different stripe. He respects Future, Carti, Uzi, and some of their musical progeny, but it's Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Tyler, The Creator, with their lyrical dexterity, musicality, and room for classic sounds, that most inspired him as a kid. And as evidenced on his first-ever full-length album Melody Of A Memory, which dropped last month, if many in hip-hop youth lean into rock these days, Triplin most definitely has one foot in R&B.

Working with a team that includes prior collaborators Dahi, Charlie Myles, Sauron, and Matthew Castellanos, Triplin fashioned a sparkling LP that on every track incorporates dreamy, soulful textures, and in places, like the wobbly Philly Soul-styled "DUYA" and smoky, finger-popping 2024 single "FIJI," featuring R&B group Cruza, is as much R&B as it is hip-hop. While Triplin's uniquely reedy voice is mainly used in service of rap bars, he is singing more than ever, notably on the lush and fully sung sentimental closer "Kingdom Of Hearts."

Topically, Melody Of A Memory isn't particularly interested in racks or diamonds or a whip, and most certainly not drugs – unless you count sex. Or love. Dating back to his earliest musical output – he's been releasing music since his late teens – Triplin's weakness has been, and continues to be, women. There's not a song on Melody that isn't about sex and love: having it, getting it, wanting it, not wanting it, feeling competitive over it, wanting what he can't have and not wanting what he can.

At times he's emotional, at others raunchy. The horndog v Romeo contrast turns up on adjoining tracks: on "23" – seemingly about hooking up with an older woman – he's getting freaky "painting" her face, to "treat my kids like it's Maybelline"; next up, in the doubt-filled "DUYA," he wonders "Do you wanna love me or not? Do you wanna come tie the knot?" Triplin grudgingly calls himself a "hopeless romantic" but admits there's still a part of him that, to quote his 2019 "Dummy Freestyle," is still "only tryna fuck, then I dip, no lovey dovey." Or, in another common Eem theme: He's the one getting screwed over. Either she's only interested in money ("Out Miami," "If We Being Honest") or he's just her side fling and exhausted with hiding out from her boyfriend ("IYKTYK"). And in the funniest track on the record, "Feyoncé," he opens with his need for a "Beyoncé fiancée" and goes on to rattle off a string of female celebrities who might be on his dating card once he truly hits. At the end of the day, success, it seems, will not be measured in bands or cars, but in bagging that woman.

His ambivalent attitude toward romance is one of the topics Stereogum got into in an hourlong conversation with Triplin, seated in a booth with some of his team at the always-bustling Manhattan restaurant Bad Roman, less than 200 miles but also a world away from the place he calls home, just outside Hershey, PA. Not only is he in a different musical place than many of his contemporaries, he's in a different geographical one as well. And he's okay with that, for now, for reasons both economic and social.

But maybe what makes Triplin most an outlier from many in Gen Z rap has been his gradual come-up. Born Naeem Muhammad in Johnstown, a place synonymous with a devastating 1889 flood, Triplin's musical output has been more a steady stream than a deluge. He began, as many of today's youth do, as a producer, making and posting type beats (Trippie Redd-type was a favorite) in his teens. He gained a following and made decent money doing it, only gradually moving into rapping himself. Early singles "Playboy Love" and "Bounce Back" gained attention, as did production work on his friend and sometime collaborator $NOT's 2020 hit "Revenge," and it was the 2022 "Awkward Freestyle," his own bouncing take on the uncertain feelings invoked in Tyler, The Creator's Wolf track "Awkward," that took Triplin to a new level. He followed up that breakout with a succession of tours and a string of singles, some of which streamed in the tens of millions, a 2023 EP, Still Pretty, but still no album.

What changed was a deal with RCA Records. Suddenly, Triplin was spending much of last year working on Melody Of A Memory, releasing "FIJI" along the way, touring in the fall with fellow soulster Bryson Tiller, and playing Rolling Loud's 10th anniversary in Miami. Leading up to the album's release, he dropped "MISS ME" and "DUYA" and will kick off his biggest headlining tour to date on May 1st in Pittsburgh, near the town where his 24-year story all began.

Good things come to those who wait? Slow and steady wins the race? It's quality, not flood-the-zone quantity that counts? They may be clichés, but it's hard not to root for Eem Triplin, and the promise that there's truth in those old sayings.

Eem! Melody Of A Memory has been out a few weeks now. Are you happy with the reaction to it?

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, it's like – people like it, you know what I'm saying? I think the level of production maybe surprised people. 'Cause I think people knew me as a producer, but I think this time the production is just amplified. It's very much the main driver.

I wonder sometimes if it's accurate to call it just a hip-hop record, you know, whether it's as much of a soul, R&B record as it is hip-hop. Or do you not care really how people label it?

EEM TRIPLIN: I don't care too much for the labels, it's like – I never know how to label any of my stuff! And I think it's just me, you know what I'm saying? It's all those things combined into one, honestly.

After "Awkward Freestyle" hit [2022] and took you to a new level of awareness, you followed with a series of singles and eventually the Still Pretty EP [2023], but there was never a point where you put out s full-length album until now. For that period of time, 2022, 2023 – were you just happy to continually put out singles?

EEM TRIPLIN: The truth is, I genuinely did not think about it. I was just, "Well I gotta just keep knocking it out." The first thing I thought when my first song blew up was, "Okay I gotta go on tour, and I gotta catalogue the singles that people know." And it's just easier to market a single – I feel like nowadays it's just a singles market. Also another reason is cause I went on tour – I been on three tours in 2023, and I just didn't have time to think about that. You know what I'm saying? And another reason is 'cause now I'm contractually obligated for the album.I just, for some reason, my thought about dropping an album was, I needed to build up momentum. I didn't think I had enough eyes on me to drop an album. I didn't think people would care. And I don't know why I thought that, but that was genuinely my thought process. Like, I was just like, "Nah, I'll just knock out these singles."

It's interesting you say that, cause I talk to a lot of young artists in the so-called underground, where, as I'm sure you know, there is seemingly no such thing as too much music. I mean we just saw Carti drop a 30-track LP after years of waiting, but that's Carti. But the young guys, they're dropping sometimes a 20-track tape and then an album, or an album and an 8-track EP plus some loosies and a collab or two, all in a year. Do you think you're just in a different world?

EEM TRIPLIN: I just don't think I work like that. You know what I'm saying? I feel like, bro – with a lot of the songs on the album, I made 'em in 2023, and I didn't complete them until later. It just takes me longer to make music. You gotta think, the people who's busting out an album with 30 songs, or an album a month, they're making a certain tier of music. And sometimes, with that kind of music I'm just like, "Okay, maybe it sounds a bit rushed, maybe it could have been thought out more?" I just like to think out my music a bit more, before something Is finished? It just takes me more time to make stuff.

And I don't mean to compare, but the only reason I think I do is you're not that different in age from some of these guys. You're the same age as Yeat and Ken Carson, and only a few years older than OsamaSon. But you know their fan bases are just constantly demanding more new music too.

EEM TRIPLIN: I feel like the artists they look up to is Future, Carti, you know what I'm saying, people who's busting out – well not Carti so much, but like Future, who's dropping a mixtape all the damn time. You know, busting out these albums so much. The people they look up to do that! The people that I look up to have longer, more drawn-out ideas, like Tyler, Kendrick, Gambino – those are the people I look up to, and I think it just kind of bleeds into how I work.

You have a couple of voice messages sampled on the record. Like there's one…

EEM TRIPLIN: On "CRAZY HOES"?

Yeah, so that was real?

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah that was really real!

And so you had told someone to "chill" and they said, "Don't ever tell a woman to chill?"

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah I can't remember the situation – what was it? Let me go to the text real quick, so I can tell you. Hold on…[scrolls through his texts]…she said…oh, the girl said, "That's crazy. You don't wanna see me." And she sent me the little disappearing text thing? And I just said, "That's not true, chill." And then she responded with that.

Like, "The worst thing you can do is tell someone to chill…"

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, and I'm like, "That's not true." I was basically telling her like, "I never said I didn't want to see you, just chill, why you saying that?" And then she said what she said.

And so you guys grew up around the same music, but it feels like you weren't as impacted by the rage sound or by the same token, the emo-ness of say Juice, or…

EEM TRIPLIN: I was! Not so much Juice, but X! I had a weird like emo, X phase.

You did?

EEM TRIPLIN: It wasn't emo, but I was just, you know, on that sound, more so. But, cause I found my music very early on. I knew that Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator was my music since, like, 2013. You know, 2012, 2013. So it's like, I like that music, and of course I was very aware of it. I mean, it inspires me to a certain extent, I respect that music, and I've listened to it, I was very tapped in. But does it read through in my personality? No, cause I guess that ain't really me? But you'd be surprised how much difference a couple of years can mean in like, what people are inspired by. For example, like OsamaSon, yeah we're not too much apart in age, but like, he grew up on TikTok. I wasn't on TikTok, you know what I'm saying? I wasn't on TikTok until I was 20, you know?

So even though it's just a few years it can be a big few years.

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, and nowadays, with the pockets of the internet that you live in, and it's weird because bro, I am in that pocket of young people, and the only stuff I see is those newer rappers. And then I'll go talk to my homie, whose, you know his For You page don't look like mine, and then I'll feel like, "Oh, I got all these young kids on my shit," and all this young kid humor. But it just never really bled into me as a person. I mean, it is — like, the dumb, crazy memes, the crazy shit is definitely in me, but as far as music goes, I loved what Carti was doing with the rage shit, but it was never something that was like, "I identify with this." But I thought it was cool.

It's a world where if you spend enough time on some of those artists' fans' subreddits or something – yes, there are hardcore fans, but there's also people who go on there to talk shit, to spread rumors, unfounded rumors.

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, yeah. And another thing of why I stayed — I won't even say intentionally, because it's just not me — but I feel like that lane of the underground scene, it's just toxic. There's a lot of, yeah, rumor spreading. It's like people wanting to be in your business more than the music. It's some weird shit going on, like putting out videos, trying to get in your business, like, "Oh you dealt with this girl," or whatever…

Yeah, I talked to Rich Amiri in December, he dealt with someone releasing a tape of him getting punched back in high school. OsamaSon, people hacked his mom's Facebook and posted old pictures of him, and then just days ago,a sex tape was leaked that got people online giving him shit about his…endowment.

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah and that's sad. I feel bad, you know what I'm saying, like that's not something that is even meant to be seen by y'all, but y'all go out there, hack a n---a's shit, put that out…

And they call themselves "fans" even.

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, and they're not fans. It's very parasocial, obsessive with these people. That's why I – even though I feel like I don't get in the conversation a lot, because I'm not in those lanes? There's also some good sides to it, cause I don't want people in my business, you know what I'm saying? Like, to have that kind of fanbase, dude, they're gonna be on your shit, they're gonna find something to talk about.

The YouTubers too. In the last few weeks I'm already seeing takes like, "Oh Nett's completely fallen off, he's over" and it's really…

EEM TRIPLIN: They sell out, they'll wipe out their tour, run shit up, and people are still like – bro, he just came out a year ago, and there's already people talking about how he completely fell off! And it's crazy, cause like I said, even though it's like a three, four-year age difference? The internet, it's like, you coming off that – and COVID, bro, I feel like them COVID high school kids is a different breed. They was chronically on TikTok, you know what I'm saying? Like, I graduated in 2019, right before all that. And like I say, I wasn't even on TikTok until like 2021, bro, and didn't really get on it until 2022. So I wasn't even in those lanes, but those kids are chronically on it, and whatever they see on their For You Page, it just breeds a different type of person. Bro, I'm telling you, a lot of these fans – it's very strange.

We rely on reader subscriptions to deliver articles like the one you're reading. Become a member and help support independent media! SUBSCRIBE NOW

You still live near Hershey, right?

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah [chuckles].

And, no desire to be in either L.A. or New York, or Miami, or…?

EEM TRIPLIN: Um, no, 'cause it's expensive.

Oh, I thought it was more because you don't like to be around the quote-unquote "scene."

EEM TRIPLIN: Yes, that is true. But at the same time, it's really cause it's expensive. And it's like, I don't like to be in the mix, I like to live like a slow, casual life. I have had thoughts of moving to LA probably just for a year or something, cause maybe that would boost my career. It's more opportunities. I see why people want to move LA. But if I was in LA I probably would just – and it's also just a lot of temptation out in LA, bro.

Like, girl temptations, partying temptations?

EEM TRIPLIN: Yeah, girl temptations, party…it's just a bunch of, like, "Okay…damn!" Yeah, it's just like, dude, I be trying to chill, and you go to LA and there be some girl hitting you up, and it's like, "Damn!" now I feel obligated! Now I gotta do it! [Laughs.] I don't know, it's just, if I were to be out in L.A. all the time, I would be done ran up, I woulda done fucked a million girls! It's like, I like to be out in PA, not do nothing, not have sex for three months! Focused! Locked in! [Laughs.]

There are a few what I would call "Eem themes" that creep up over the years in your music, and most of them have to do with some aspect of women. You tell me if you think I am wrong – but sometimes I can't tell if you are looking for love, or you feel like you've been unlucky in love…

EEM TRIPLIN: Mm hmm.

You'll have a track like "FIJI" — which is a pretty sentimental track, I would call it, a lot of feelings in it — next to, like, "23," which has the memorable line about painting her face and "treat my kids like it's Maybelline"?

[Laughs loudly.]

You know what I mean? So it's like this side right alongside this…

EEM TRIPLIN: Freaky side!

Kinda more freaky side, yeah. And I think it's interesting that those two things coexist, you know?

EEM TRIPLIN: I think – personally I think my love life is like weird, bro. I don't really – the thing is like…I don't like to say I'm a "hopeless romantic"…

I get that.

EEM TRIPLIN: But it's like, dawg, I would like to be in a relationship, you know, but shit just gets weird for me, you know? I'll be in a situation with a girl, and she kind of starts to like me more, and then I'll probably like her. And I'll be like, "Damn," and it's just a cycle of that. Or like, I will find a girl I do like, and she probably don't like me as much. Or maybe I'm just attracted to people who don't like me as much.

Now, I'm no therapist, but here's what I come up with, and I am just gonna cite a few lyrics here. Like, in "Bout It" [2020]…

EEM TRIPLIN: [Laughs.] I can't believe you're talking about "Bout It" bro!

No, there's a through line here, I'm gonna make sense of it, I'm not trying to…

EEM TRIPLIN: No it's fine I think it's funny that you bring it up!

So, there's "You can fuck with me, cheat on ya man if you bout it"…

EEM TRIPLIN: [Laughs.]

Or in "Dummy Freestyle" [2019] there's "I know bitches in relationships that still tryna fuck me"…

EEM TRIPLIN: [Laughs.]

And this goes all the way up to the new album and "IYTYK" – "She got a boyfriend, but I still be fuckin'" and "Hiding from your boyfriend's exhausting?" Like this is a through line, this is a continuing theme!

EEM TRIPLIN: [Cracking up] Man! [Eem buries his face on the table] I don't like being faced with my lyrics!

I'm sorry, I don't mean to put you on…

EEM TRIPLIN: Nah nah nah…I do feel like, in my life, I've definitely been like – I think I set myself up, subconsciously to be the side n---a in a lot of situations.

My question is just, why are you doing that to yourself? You're a good looking guy, smart, charming.

EEM TRIPLIN: [Laughs.]

If this is all shit you don't want to talk about, we don't have to.

EEM TRIPLIN: Nah it's alright we can talk about it. It's just that – being presented with my lyrics in this way, it almost makes me rethink what the fuck I be rapping about!

I like it. It's good, 'cause it doesn't feel like a flex, it just feels honest.

EEM TRIPLIN: I think that – yes, I just find myself in those situations, and I don't know why. You know?

But you have to agree to be in them, no?

EEM TRIPLIN: I don't stay in them! It's – it's different situations. Honestly, it's like – I think, you like what you can't have, you know? And maybe I have some of those traits.

Which brings us to "Feyoncé," great title, and a song where because you go through all these…

EEM TRIPLIN: Married women!

Yes, all these famous names you'd like to date – I think Ice Spice gets mentioned twice on the album? But you know, Ariana, and Megan, Nicki, Zendaya, Solange, Billie Eilish – I think the only issue with Billie is she might prefer the ladies?

EEM TRIPLIN: Nah – she'd like me!

[Laughs] No but, I think some of these women – don't sell yourself short. I think you could date some of them, or women like them…

EEM TRIPLIN: Oh I know I can! I just need a platform, bro!

Which, you have a line about in there…

EEM TRIPLIN: Mm hmm, "One more hit before I'm on it."

Are you in a mindset of where you want to start dropping music at a regular clip, or do you feel like "I'm not on a timetable?" You know that old expression "Slow and steady wins the race"? I don't know, maybe you don't consider it a race.

EEM TRIPLIN: True. I definitely think that the long game is the game. But at the same time, I go based off of what the music is. If the music is done, then it's done, and it's out. I do want to get more consistent, cause I feel like, bruh, I didn't drop all of 2024. And it's cause I was making the album! If I was dropping all these singles, I woulda been active in 2024. But I'm trying to come to y'all with a finished product. The thing is about most albums these days is they're not really finished, you know what I'm saying? And that's because people want to bust out, you know, two albums in a year.

And shit gets leaked a lot too. You've kind of avoided that.

EEM TRIPLIN: Cause people don't really care, about me. Yet! And also people be leaking their own shit too. Don't get it fucked up. Dude, respectfully, anybody who you think, "Oh yeah, their shit got leaked"? They leaked it. Nobody is – and the reason you don't see no Eem leaks is because I don't leak my shit. Dude, them guys, motherfuckers who are like, "Oh, my shit got leaked! New leak!" – they're leaking it theyself. Facts.

Well according to OsamaSon, his phone got hacked and 300 songs got stolen nearly a year ago…

EEM TRIPLIN: How do you even make 300 songs? I don't even have 300 songs in my lifetime! I believe motherfuckers be leaking their own shit, 'cause it's convenient, it builds up allure, it feeds your fans, so it's too much benefit to leaking your shit for me not to believe that you are the one doing it. Too much benefit.

Do you think there is such a thing as putting out too much music?

EEM TRIPLIN: Yes. Fuck yeah. Nowadays, people do want more music, but at the same time, people drop shit and I'm like, "Damn, this idea could have been so much harder if you’d’ve worked on it more."

I liked that interview from a couple of years ago with Kids Take Over, where you were like, "Stop sitting on shit…"

EEM TRIPLIN: [Laughs.]

You know, "if it's fire, if it's good, then drop it!"

EEM TRIPLIN: That's true! If it's fire and done, then drop that motherfucker. Now, I was independent then. But even now. If I was to be independent again, I would still move with the mindset of, "Okay, let me put out shit." But back then I was in a whole different mindset. I was trying to – I was coming up, for real. You know what I'm saying? I mean I'm still on the come-up, but I'm trying to elevate my music as well, so it just takes a bit of time.

Melody Of A Memory is out now via RCA. Eem Triplin's six-week Melody Of A Memory headline tour launches 5/1 in Pittsburgh. See the dates and get tickets here.