Softie Announce New Somersault EP: Hear “Kiss Kiss Kiss”

These days, a whole lot of American bands have their own takes on shoegaze, and Oakland's Softie are among their number. Softie's version of the genre is loose and hazy, with some of the shrugging sprawl of Pavement mixed in with all the dreamy melodies and effects-pedal overdrive. Softie released their debut EP Strong Hold in 2021, and they've come out with a couple of loose tracks since then. Next month, Softie will come out with another EP called Somersault, and the band has a new song today.

Softie leader Nicholas Coleman recorded Somersault with help from members of a bunch of Bay Area bands, including Buddy Junior, Figure Eight, Slugfeast, Christina’s Trip, Fitting, My Pet Fossil, and H. Salt. The EP includes "Gauzy" and "Don't Look Down," songs that Softie released back in 2023, as well as the blurrily energized opening track "Kiss Kiss Kiss." Below, check out the band's "Kiss Kiss Kiss" video and the Somersault tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kiss Kiss Kiss"

02 "2 Tired 2 Sleep"

03 "Don't Look Down"

04 "Gauzy"

05 "Listless"

The Somersault EP is out 5/9 on Cherub Dreams.