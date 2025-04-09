Deerhoof – “Under Rats” (Feat. Saul Williams)

Last month, Deerhoof announced their new album Noble And Godlike In Ruin. So far we've heard “Overrated Species Anyhow,” "Sparrow Sparrow," and “Immigrant Songs,” and today they're back with "Under Rats" featuring Saul Williams.

On Instagram, drummer Greg Saunier wrote of the track:

Almost as bad as the crimes of the ruling class are the crimes that enable them: tricking everyone into thinking that no one else cares. There were so many times when we were making our new record when we became almost overwhelmed with doubt: "What's the point of music when genocide is standard fare and the murderers are the most rewarded people in society?" Saul Williams was and is someone we look to. Who's doing it like Saul? He's been there every day with poetry, with grief, with news that oligarch-owned media doesn't touch for months. Making us all feel less alone. We express ourselves in order to find our chosen family. I met Saul at a tiny music festival in Switzerland. I was performing a duo with Marc Ribot, and Saul was performing with a string quartet. When it was over Saul, Marc and I talked American politics backstage for hours, and I immediately felt I'd become acquainted with someone I would respect for a lifetime. I've been grateful ever since.

Noble And Godlike In Ruin is out 4/25 via Joyful Noise.