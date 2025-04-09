Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard – “Gangsters”

One month from today, Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke and UK producer Mark Pritchard will release their album Tall Tales. Yorke and Pritchard have been making music together for many years, but this is the first time they've made a full collaborative project. Along with the LP, there's a companion-piece film from visual artist Jonathan Zawada, and it'll screen in theaters around the world on the night before the record comes out. Today, the duo drops the new single "Gangsters."

"Gangsters" follows previous singles "Back In The Game" and "This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice," and it's sadly not a Specials cover. (That would be interesting.) Instead, "Gangsters" is a kind of alternate-universe computer-pop song. Mark Pritchard's production is all propulsive bloopy bloops, and Thom Yorke sings it in an unearthly high register, his voice manipulated so that he sounds even less human than usual. Jonathan Zawada's CGI-diorama video looks like a surreal video-game level. Check it out below.

Tall Tales is out 5/9 on Warp. The Tall Tales single-screening theater event is happening 5/8, and you can find a screening and buy tickets here. Free Palestine.