Pyramids – “Pretty Pigs”

The prospect of a band successfully fusing reggaeton, shoegaze, and black metal is damn nigh unbelievable, but Pyramids pulled it off with "Fools Gold (Mi Vida Ha Ido Pa Atras)," the lead single and opening track from their forthcoming album Pythagoras. Today they've shared the album's second song, "Pretty Pigs," which keeps the unexpected genre meld going strong.

The band's Rich Loren Balling offered this statement:

Sometimes songs just happen, so it is hard to capture just how this one went down... but the pieces definitely fell into place here. If I was to lead with a question for context, it would be "Why do the wicked prosper?" "Pretty Pigs" is for those that share a high sense of injustice. An inner monologue constructed within the crosshairs of melody and misfortune. This is one of the most vivid realizations of genre juxtaposition on Pythagoras.

Watch Balling's video for "Pretty Pigs" below.

Pythagoras is out 5/2 via The Flenser.