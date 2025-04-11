Ghost – “Lachryma”

Ghost's SKELETÁ is no casual affair. The Swedish pop-metal band's new album has been promoted on billboards in Las Vegas and screens in Times Square, and the release date is quickly approaching. Now, they're sharing the second single "Lachryma."

"Lachryma" follows last month's "Satanized," and Ghost first teased it on Instagram, writing, "We wish to inform you that you’ve made your bed, and now you shall cry in it. 'Lachryma' coming this Friday." Watch the Amir Chamdin-directed music video below.

SKELETÁ is out 4/25 via Loma Vista.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIO1Va0OgCM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGrzeltRUSJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DG8gP_KumEk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading