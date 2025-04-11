Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Ghost – “Lachryma”

12:01 AM EDT on April 11, 2025

Ghost's SKELETÁ is no casual affair. The Swedish pop-metal band's new album has been promoted on billboards in Las Vegas and screens in Times Square, and the release date is quickly approaching. Now, they're sharing the second single "Lachryma."

"Lachryma" follows last month's "Satanized," and Ghost first teased it on Instagram, writing, "We wish to inform you that you’ve made your bed, and now you shall cry in it. 'Lachryma' coming this Friday." Watch the Amir Chamdin-directed music video below.

SKELETÁ is out 4/25 via Loma Vista.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIO1Va0OgCM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGrzeltRUSJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DG8gP_KumEk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026