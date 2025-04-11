Lana Del Rey – “Henry, Come On”

In November, Lana Del Rey revealed that the country album she'd been teasing called Lasso would actually be called The Right Person Will Stay and would have more of an Americana feel. The singer offered a release date of May 21, and now she's finally sharing the lead single "Henry, Come On," which she previewed over a year ago.

"Henry, Come On" is produced by Luke Laird, Zach Dawes, and Drew Erickson, and it runs a little over five minutes. The melody in the chorus is reminiscent of her Ultraviolence hit "Brooklyn Baby" as she sings, "And it's not because of you/ That I turned out so dangerous/ Yesterday, I heard God say, 'It's in your blood.'" Listen below.

not her using a fuckin screen shot for the official cover..... pic.twitter.com/LH1CNxLC6N — ໊ (@Lanaphoria) April 11, 2025

The Right Person Will Stay is out 5/21 via Interscope / Polydor. Lana will play Stagecoach Festival in two weeks.