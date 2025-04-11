Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Bon Iver's SABLE, fABLE is out today. The album launch comes with over two dozen brand collaborations, a basketball tournament, and a confusing photo of "your mother." Read our Premature Evaluation of the LP here.
Travis Scott says his next album will be pirate-themed in a recent interview 🏴☠️
“Right now, I’m super into pirates… there’s something fire about that freedom and lawlessness. The next album is really pirate-themed in spirit.” pic.twitter.com/RlW0RP0TTK
The whole thing is weird. Mike White does have a huge amount of control over the show, so he might be a little tough to work with. But at the same time, this guy is making music for a TV show. As someone who works on the creative end of TV, myself, I know and anyone else working in the industry should know that your most experimental ideas aren't going to get through. They hardly ever do! The fact that some of the cool weird stuff this de Veer guy did was able to make the cut is actually amazing! He should be thrilled at the outcome! Not going out there and complaining about it.
And that the reference music was bad? Yeah, that's the point. It's just for reference. If they were going out and finding genius reference music and asked you to copy it, you'd hate that too.
Making commercial art is about constant, merciless compromise, collaboration, and occasionally (or often) acquiescence. The times that your purest forward-thinking idea makes it to the final product is infinitesimally rare. Even Mike White himself—and he is the sole writer and director on these episodes, which is a rarity in itself—likely has to compromise on nearly everything with the network. That's the handshake with the devil you make when you get into the television business. This music guy has gotten so many accolades for his work on it—like, just take it, man! So you don't like working with Mike White and HBO, fine. Your resume is already good enough that you can go work for another show and try your luck again. Really fucking weird to be doing this bridge-burning interviews.
This story was already majorly WTF as it is, but then I read the intro to her Wikipedia page:
Jillian Lauren Shriner (born August 16, 1973) is an American writer, performer, adoption advocate, and former call girl for Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei; about whom she wrote her first memoir, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem.
Wowzers!
So he’s suing himself?
What did she ever do to those guys to make them so violent?
Beyond the very serious ethical and legal aspects, this is just so extremely cringey. This guy spent his late twenties down bad for a 15 year old. How can anyone listen to him pontificate about god and the devil and whatever else knowing he wrote those lyrics between utterly gameless AIM chats with teenage emo chicks? Truly pathetic.
Oh no who could've seen this coming besides anyone paying attention
Speaking as a Taco Bell exec: it's an interesting direction, but I'm not sure it's gonna help us move chalupas.
can we not do this right now, we've got a lot on our plate
One of the worst things Covid did was accelerate the growth and status of the "podcast comedian" landscape.
Elephant In The Room would have been a more appropriate album title.