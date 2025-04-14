Little Mazarn Announce New Album Mustang Island: Hear “The Gate”

You guys are up to speed on Dear Life Records, right? Co-founded by Friendship's Michael Cormier-O'Leary, releaser of several early MJ Lenderman albums, currently supplying indie alt-country goodness by the likes of Fust and Florry, not afraid to dip into the realm of the abstract and experimental. Great label! And today they've announced another great album.

Little Mazarn is a trio from Austin playing gentle, minimal folk-pop with the best of them. Their new album Mustang Island is dropping in June, preceded today by lead single "The Gate." On the song, and really the whole album, I hear a bit of fellow Texan Lomelda's trembling indie pop (a connection I drew before I learned these bands have collaborated) as well as the spectral balladry of Konradsen and the spacious ambient experiments of Talk Talk. Lindsey Verrill gets vulnerable and powerful from the first moment — "I built a a gate for my grief to go freely/ I'm not meant to contain wild horses" — and the song continues to softly pummel you from there.

It's even better on the album, as the structure drifts off into dreamy instrumental something like one of Sufjan Stevens' Michigan interstitials. But for now, enjoy "The Gate" as a standalone track below.

<a href="https://littlemazarn.bandcamp.com/album/mustang-island">Mustang Island by Little Mazarn</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Crystal Cave"

02 "New New San Antonio Rose"

03 "The Cloud and The Snail"

04 "Dark Pleasure Of Endless Doing"

05 "Remember The Night Rainbow"

06 "Mustang Island"

07 "The Gate"

08 "Murmuration"

09 "The Great Divide"

10 "The Golden Hour"

Mustang Island is out 6/20 on Dear Life. Pre-order it here.