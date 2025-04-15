Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Billy Nomates – “Plans”

11:41 AM EDT on April 15, 2025

Last month, Billy Nomates announced her new album Metalhorse and shared the lead single "The Test.” Today, the project of Bristol’s Tor Maries is back with the exuberant "Plans."

“As I get older, and I've just had this diagnosis, and the world's a fucking mess, the idea of being able to have fun or fall in love with someone is the ultimate rebellion, isn't it? It just feels totally radical these days," she says. "And it seems to happen less as life gets more complicated. Things are only going to get worse, there’s no point being blue sky about it, but there’s also fun to be found in this two minute whizz around that we all have.”

Listen below.

Metalhorse is out 5/16 via Invada.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Prism Shores Announce New Album Softest Attack: Hear “Kid Gloves”

January 30, 2026