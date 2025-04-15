Billy Nomates – “Plans”

Last month, Billy Nomates announced her new album Metalhorse and shared the lead single "The Test.” Today, the project of Bristol’s Tor Maries is back with the exuberant "Plans."

“As I get older, and I've just had this diagnosis, and the world's a fucking mess, the idea of being able to have fun or fall in love with someone is the ultimate rebellion, isn't it? It just feels totally radical these days," she says. "And it seems to happen less as life gets more complicated. Things are only going to get worse, there’s no point being blue sky about it, but there’s also fun to be found in this two minute whizz around that we all have.”

Metalhorse is out 5/16 via Invada.