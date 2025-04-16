Goon Announce New Album Dream 3: Hear “Closer To”

In December, Goon released "Death Spells," the indie rock crew's first new material since their 2022 EP Red Ladder. Today, the band is announcing their new album Dream 3 and sharing the stunning lead single "Closer To."

When leader Kenny Becker brought an album's worth of songs to the studio, his marriage suddenly ended and the heartbreak gave new meaning to the music. “I began this record so excited,” he explains. “The songwriting was less scripted, letting me loosen up the reins a little and follow whatever idea seemed most interesting. It started off as a really joyful recording process. Then came the most devastating time of my life.”

The result is powerful and urgent; "Closer To" is some seriously cathartic, gorgeous indie rock with layers of wonder that build into a transcendent listen. See for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Being Here"

02 "Closer To"

03 "Patsy's Twin"

04 "For Cutting The Grass"

05 "In The Early Autumn"

06 "Apple Patch"

07 "Fruit Cup"

08 "Toluca"

09 "The Morning Six Rabbits Were Born"

10 "Sunsweeping"

11 "Bootle"

12 "Fine"

13 "Jaw"

TOUR DATES:

06/07 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

06/08 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

06/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/13 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/14 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

06/17 - Austin, TX @ Parish

06/18 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

06/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room-Third Man Records

06/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade(Purgatory)

06/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

06/24 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe

06/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/29 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

w/ Preoccupations

Dream 3 is out 7/11 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.