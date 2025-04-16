Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Fontaines D.C. – “Before You I Just Forget”

9:14 AM EDT on April 16, 2025

In February, Fontaines D.C. unveiled the pleasant Romance outtake "It’s Amazing To Be Young." Now, the beloved post-punk outfit is releasing a deluxe edition of that album that features that song as well as a previously unreleased live version of "Starburster / In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)" and a brand-new track called "Before You I Just Forget."

“‘Before You I Just Forget’ is a song that started with a vision of this really blown out sound, something that heaved and shifted with new details, becoming apparent every time you would listen," Conor Curley explains. "Like never being able to step in the same river twice, the song morphs and changes, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian.”

Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Prism Shores Announce New Album Softest Attack: Hear “Kid Gloves”

January 30, 2026