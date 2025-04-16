Fontaines D.C. – “Before You I Just Forget”

In February, Fontaines D.C. unveiled the pleasant Romance outtake "It’s Amazing To Be Young." Now, the beloved post-punk outfit is releasing a deluxe edition of that album that features that song as well as a previously unreleased live version of "Starburster / In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)" and a brand-new track called "Before You I Just Forget."

“‘Before You I Just Forget’ is a song that started with a vision of this really blown out sound, something that heaved and shifted with new details, becoming apparent every time you would listen," Conor Curley explains. "Like never being able to step in the same river twice, the song morphs and changes, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian.”

Listen below.