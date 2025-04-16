Grumpy – “Harmony” (Feat. claire rousay & Pink Must)

In January, More Eaze — the project of Mari Maurice — teamed up with Lynn Avery to form Pink Must. In March, More Eaze joined forces with claire rousay for the collaborative EP no floor. Now, Pink Must and claire rousay are uniting with Heaven Schmitt's band Grumpy for a new song called "Harmony." Hopefully that's not too confusing.

Here's what everyone had to say about the charming, distorted ditty:

Pink Must: "This song was scientifically engineered so that every individual element will be stuck in your head at all times." Claire Rousay: "I have no doubt in my mind that people will listen to this song and say 'ya imma listen to that again.'" Lynn Avery Murphy: "I played bass and stuff" Heaven Schmitt: "Women are notoriously difficult to work with but these three were actually really chill."

Dive in below.