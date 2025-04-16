LadyLand Announces 2025 Lineup With FKA twigs, Cardi B, Pabllo Vitar, & More

LadyLand is returning to New York this Pride Month. The two-day fest is going down at Under The K Bridge Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on June 27 and 28, with headliners Cardi B and FKA twigs. The rest of the weekend will feature a pretty eclectic array of performances from electronic experimentalist Eartheater, Brazilian avant-pop singer Pabllo Vitar, Berlin-based DJ Sofia Kourtesis, a DJ called Boris who's not to be confused with Boris the band, and more. See the full lineup below, and you can sign up for pre-sale ticket access here. (Hopefully twigs gets her visa issues sorted in time.)

FRIDAY LINEUP:

Cardi B

Alex Chapman

Armana Khan

Charlene

Chase Icon

Cobrah

Danny Tenaglia

F5VE

Hercules & Love Affair (DJ Set)

Leonce

Lushious Massacr

Michael Magnan

Por Detroit (Perfect Lovers b2b Victor Rodriguez)

Santi

Sofia Kourtesis

Sukihana

Taahlia

Uniiqu3

SATURDAY LINEUP:

FKA twigs

Alexis De La Rosa

Boris

Chippy Nonstop

Cortisa Star

Eartheater

Gallipony

Isabella Lovestory

Jeffrey Sfire

Liam Benzvi

Pabllo Vittar

Paurro

Star Amerasu

Toccororo

VTSS