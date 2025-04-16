Skip to Content
LadyLand Announces 2025 Lineup With FKA twigs, Cardi B, Pabllo Vitar, & More

1:22 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

LadyLand is returning to New York this Pride Month. The two-day fest is going down at Under The K Bridge Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on June 27 and 28, with headliners Cardi B and FKA twigs. The rest of the weekend will feature a pretty eclectic array of performances from electronic experimentalist Eartheater, Brazilian avant-pop singer Pabllo Vitar, Berlin-based DJ Sofia Kourtesis, a DJ called Boris who's not to be confused with Boris the band, and more. See the full lineup below, and you can sign up for pre-sale ticket access here. (Hopefully twigs gets her visa issues sorted in time.)

FRIDAY LINEUP:
Cardi B
Alex Chapman
Armana Khan
Charlene
Chase Icon
Cobrah
Danny Tenaglia
F5VE
Hercules & Love Affair (DJ Set)
Leonce
Lushious Massacr
Michael Magnan
Por Detroit (Perfect Lovers b2b Victor Rodriguez)
Santi
Sofia Kourtesis
Sukihana
Taahlia
Uniiqu3

SATURDAY LINEUP:
FKA twigs
Alexis De La Rosa
Boris
Chippy Nonstop
Cortisa Star
Eartheater
Gallipony
Isabella Lovestory
Jeffrey Sfire
Liam Benzvi
Pabllo Vittar
Paurro
Star Amerasu
Toccororo
VTSS

