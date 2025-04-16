Skip to Content
Robin Kester Announces New Album Dark Sky Reserve: Hear “Happy Sad (It’s A Party)”

6:32 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Danique van Kesteren

In February, Robin Kester released the majestic tune “Departure” featuring Rozi Plain. Today, the Dutch chamber pop artist is announcing her new Ali Chant-produced album Dark Sky Reserve and unveiling the enveloping single "Happy Sad (It’s A Party).”

"Looking back at the lyrics, I realize I was talking to myself, almost like in a dream," Kester explains, continuing:

I felt I was going somewhere at high speed, about to lose control, and had already passed the point of no return. A lot of this song carries that looming sense of anxiety. Consciously I kept trying to tell myself ‘don’t worry, you should enjoy what’s ahead,’ but at a deeper level I hadn’t convinced myself at all.

This disconnect between the two versions of ‘me’ seeped back in the lyrics. So to me this song is about this inner struggle about finding the guts to stay on track and go someplace unfamiliar and put yourself to the test.

That anxiety sounds absent on the actual song, which is groovy and upbeat, made all the more celebratory with a soaring saxophone and sparkling synths. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "An Hour Per Day"
02 "Happy Sad (It's A Party)"
03 "Departure"
04 "The Daylight"
05 "Dog"
06 "Talybont-On-Usk"
07 "Perspective"
08 "Game Sounds"
09 "Tree-Lined Lanes"
10 "Something Is Moving"

Dark Sky Reserve is out 9/12 via Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.

