Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

At Coachella, Addison Rae joined Arca during her set and revealed the June 6 release date of her debut album on her underwear. Now, she's back with the new trip-hop-inflected single "Headphones On."

"Headphones On" continues her hot streak of impressive singles including "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," and "High Fashion." The TikTok sensation-turned-pop star has been teasing the tune with videos of her listening to music via old iPods.

Rae co-wrote "Headphones On" with producers Luka Closer and Elvira Anderfjärd. Watch director Mitch Ryan's Reykjavik-set video for the track below.

Addison Rae stuns with 3rd generation iPod nano. pic.twitter.com/kzr4o8CyNL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2025



