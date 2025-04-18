Skip to Content
Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

12:06 AM EDT on April 18, 2025

At Coachella, Addison Rae joined Arca during her set and revealed the June 6 release date of her debut album on her underwear. Now, she's back with the new trip-hop-inflected single "Headphones On."

"Headphones On" continues her hot streak of impressive singles including "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," and "High Fashion." The TikTok sensation-turned-pop star has been teasing the tune with videos of her listening to music via old iPods.

Rae co-wrote "Headphones On" with producers Luka Closer and Elvira Anderfjärd. Watch director Mitch Ryan's Reykjavik-set video for the track below.

Addison Rae stuns with 3rd generation iPod nano. pic.twitter.com/kzr4o8CyNL

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2025


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIbtPzERR-B/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Spotify crashes moments after Columbia Records uploads Addison Rae’s new single “Headphones On” to the platform.

“It’s too powerful.” pic.twitter.com/CxVCK7X8ye

— Addison Rae Access (@AccessAddison) April 16, 2025

Read More:

