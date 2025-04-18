Skip to Content
Boldy James – “Whatchu Think” (Feat. Valee & MVW)

12:32 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

It seems that Detroit rapper Boldy James is constantly swimming in a sea of creative proliferation. A couple days ago, he announced a new album with LA producer Real Bad Man that features El-P, DREAMCASTMOE, and Conway The Machine. Keep in mind, he's already released THREE albums this year: Hommage, Alphabet Highway, and Token of Appreciation. But today, James didn't share a new album but a single titled "Watchu Think" featuring Chicago rapper Valee with frequent collaborator and producer MVW.

Brilliantly, Boldy James avoids oversaturation with "Watchu Think." Valee's lethargic vocals contrast nicely against James' low, gritty delivery. The production features a graceful piano riff and itchy hi-hats. It's quite nice.

Listen to "Whatchu Think" (Feat. Valee & MVW) below.

