The Number Ones – “Blind Spot”

Yes, I know, weird, confusing, ha ha ha. We already did all the jokes last time. To recap: It turns out that there's a Dublin power-pop band called the Number Ones, and they existed before I started writing a Stereogum column called The Number Ones. Up until very recently, those two things didn't really overlap. The Number Ones, the band, released their most recent record, the 2018 EP Another Side Of The Number Ones, about a week before I ran the first edition of The Number Ones, the column. I just didn't know! One could say that the band's entire existence was a... blind spot.

A couple of weeks ago, the Number Ones, the band, announced a new 7", thus forcing me to grapple with the fact that I have absolutely ruined these guys' search-engine situation. They dropped the A-side, a really good song called "Sorry" that has nothing to do with the "Sorry" that recently appeared in The Number Ones. Now, that single's B-side is out, and it's another banger. "Blind Spot" is a jangly, staccato hook-attack with some excellent saxophone and organ action. The song lasts for exactly two minutes; if only I could be that concise in the column. This song rules. I must insist that you check it out below.

<a href="https://thenumberones.bandcamp.com/album/sorry">Sorry by The Number Ones</a>

“Sorry” b/w “Blind Spot” is out now on Static Shock Records.