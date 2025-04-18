Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Number Ones – “Blind Spot”

12:33 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

Yes, I know, weird, confusing, ha ha ha. We already did all the jokes last time. To recap: It turns out that there's a Dublin power-pop band called the Number Ones, and they existed before I started writing a Stereogum column called The Number Ones. Up until very recently, those two things didn't really overlap. The Number Ones, the band, released their most recent record, the 2018 EP Another Side Of The Number Ones, about a week before I ran the first edition of The Number Ones, the column. I just didn't know! One could say that the band's entire existence was a... blind spot.

A couple of weeks ago, the Number Ones, the band, announced a new 7", thus forcing me to grapple with the fact that I have absolutely ruined these guys' search-engine situation. They dropped the A-side, a really good song called "Sorry" that has nothing to do with the "Sorry" that recently appeared in The Number Ones. Now, that single's B-side is out, and it's another banger. "Blind Spot" is a jangly, staccato hook-attack with some excellent saxophone and organ action. The song lasts for exactly two minutes; if only I could be that concise in the column. This song rules. I must insist that you check it out below.

“Sorry” b/w “Blind Spot” is out now on Static Shock Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Puscifer Cover Low

February 3, 2026
New Music

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart Announce Debut Album BODY SOUND

February 3, 2026
New Music

Dua Saleh Announces New Album Of Earth & Wires: Hear The Bon Iver Collabs “Flood” & “Glow”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Landowner – “Normal Returns To Normal”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Evelyn Gray – “Clotheslines”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Mitski Shares “I’ll Change For You,” Announces World Tour

February 3, 2026