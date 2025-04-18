Together Pangea – “Little Demon”

Los Angeles rock trio William Keegan, Danny Bengston, and Erik Jimenez have been going strong as Together Pangea since 2010. And even though they have several albums under their belt, there's still room for some firsts. Last Friday marked their Coachella debut, and the group is returning to the stage in the desert tomorrow. They've also been working on some new music following up last year's EP Misery. Today, they've shared the new scuzzy single "Little Demon," which was made with Grammy-Winning producer Mikey Freedom Hart (Taylor Swift, Blood Orange, Wallice, and Lana Del Rey).

On the new track, lead vocalist/guitarist William Keegan shared some insight on the song: “I wanted to write a song that was both pretty and heavy. The lyrics are a stream of consciousness -- I always keep the first thing I sing when writing a song. I often don’t know what a song is about until I hear it or play it again years later. I think in this song, I’m just trying to talk myself through some complicated feelings.”

Listen to "Little Demon" below.