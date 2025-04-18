Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:08 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

This week we talked to Molly Burch, Chime Oblivion, Rhiannon Giddens, Greet Death, aya, and quickly, quickly. Read those interviews and have a safe 4/20/Easter.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
compuff
Score: 32 | Apr 14th

I forget when, but I joked in a TNOs comment section years ago at this point that even if I had to sneak into a bombed out Starbucks for wifi while avoiding Trump2028 drones, I'd still make sure I was in here to call "Sunflower" a 10.

Anyway, yeah, "Sunflower" very much still a personal 10. And a quick story--in 2019, one of my best friends and I went to a comic con. Some of our friend group dressed up as Spider-Verse characters, and I went as Miles and they went as Gwen. There's a part of the movie called "The shoulder touch" that's basically the two of them flirting, and we wanted to get a picture of us doing that, only we had to do it with our masks on because we kept both getting too flustered otherwise.

Anyway, queue half a decade, a pair of gender transitions, and some relationship changes later, and we're getting married next year.

Posted in: The Number Ones: Swae Lee & Post Malone's "Sunflower"
#9 
angrypedestrian
Score: 33 | Apr 11th

It's all so infuriatingly fucking stupid. As a trans person, absolutely do not travel to this country if you're trans. Don't do it anyways, but I don't really give a shit about cis people in this moment.

The thing that keeps making me most angry in all of this, is the refusal by nearly anyone (conservative, liberal, leftist, whatever) to see trans people as people. That we are continually just thought experiments at best, who don't materially exist in the world and actually have these harms enacted on them, is so maddening. If I have to hear one more fucking person say "identity politics" got us here, as if asking to be treated as a human being is fucking politics, I'm going to start swinging. Hard.

Posted in: Bells Larsen Forced To Cancel US Tour Due To Anti-Trans Visa Denial
#8 
Karen B
Score: 33 | Apr 11th

We should all be ashamed that our country's leadership does this. It's bullying for the sake of bullying. Total absurdity. My solidarity to this young person who's just trying to contribute to the parts of culture that make life worth living.

Posted in: Bells Larsen Forced To Cancel US Tour Due To Anti-Trans Visa Denial
#7 
Guy Incognito
Score: 34 | Apr 17th

First they came for Bonnaroo, and I did not speak out as I'm not a hippie.

Then they came for Coachella, and I did not speak out as I'm not an influencer.

And then they came for Fyre Fest 2, and I was a fucking moron and missed the refund window.

Posted in: Fyre Fest 2 Postponed Indefinitely
#6 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 34 | Apr 11th

taken over by pickleballers, a sadly common story

Posted in: Tennis Announce Indefinite Hiatus Following Farewell Tour, Share Final Single "12 Blown Tires"
#5 
Danielle Chelosky
Score: 37 | Apr 17th

i think they mean twitter lol

Posted in: Morgan Wallen Confirms Tate McRae Feature On New Album And Her Fans Are Pissed
#4 
thepiratepenguin (local trans bitch)
Score: 37 | Apr 11th

This one hits close for me - not because I'm familiar with this artist, but because as a US citizen who did update my gender on my passport, I was in complete limbo for a full month while they decided whether or not my passport was still valid. (It is through expiration, but I've heard stories of others with the "X" marker having some wonkiness with re-entry, so that should be fun whenever my next int'l trip is.) If nothing else, this is a reminder to please financially support trans artists whenever possible, as we have an example of touring income being completely taken away here - not to mention the general liberty of travel and leisure - because of the archaic, ingrained gender roles and perceptions in society leading to hatred of a minuscule portion of the population who just wants to exist.

Posted in: Bells Larsen Forced To Cancel US Tour Due To Anti-Trans Visa Denial
#3 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 40 | Apr 11th

there is absolutely no reason for the State Department to need to know anyone's sex or gender

Posted in: Bells Larsen Forced To Cancel US Tour Due To Anti-Trans Visa Denial
#2 
Analogbrat
Score: 46 | Apr 14th

In space no-one can hear you sing.

Posted in: Katy Perry Returns To Earth
#1 
ButtHashThaGod
Score: 59 | Apr 14th

You think she did the Louis Armstrong voice? Or just did it straight?

Posted in: Katy Perry Returns To Earth

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Mugen
Apr 16th

As soon as I saw the song title, I knew only one person could write about this and I'm glad I wasn't disappointed.

Posted in: Militarie Gun & Dazy - "Tall People Don't Live Long"

