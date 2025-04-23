Hildur Guðnadóttir Announces New Experimental Supergroup Osmium: Hear “OSMIUM 1”

Along with working with acts like Pan Sonic, Throbbing Gristle, and Sunn O))), Icelandic composer and cellist Hildur Guðnadóttir made music for last year's Joker: Folie À Deux as well as other films like Tár. Today, she's announcing a new experimental supergroup called Osmium with engineer and producer James Ginzburg, Senyawa vocalist Rully Shabara, and sound designer and producer Sam Slater.

The band's eponymous debut album arrives in June, and for now they're unveiling a preview with the seven-minute noise-rock epic "OSMIUM 1." "When we recorded this track, Rully was completely in a trance — he went somewhere and then came back," Slater shares. "Likewise when we play this track live, every time I look up from the drums I see the audience totally locked in to Rully, pushed and pulled by the waves and intensity."

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Osmium 0"

02 "Osmium 1"

03 "Osmium 2"

04 "Osmium 3"

05 "Osmium 4"

06 "Osmium 5"

07 "Osmium 6"

08 "Osmium 7"

OSMIUM is out 6/20 via Invada. Pre-order it here.