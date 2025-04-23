The Swell Season Announce Forward, First New Album In 16 Years

In 2023, the Swell Season released "The Answer Is Yes," the duo's first material since their 2009 album Strict Joy. Last month Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová returned with "People We Used To Be," and now they're announcing their long-awaited new LP Forward. The second single "Stuck In Reverse" is out now.

“In any situation of letting go, moving on is clearly the right and natural thing to do,” Hansard explains. “This song speaks to that part of us that can’t quite get there. The moment just before complete acceptance.”

Forward was produced by Sturla Mio Thorisson and recorded at his and Irglova’s Masterkey Studios in Iceland with the original Swell Season lineup of Marja Gaynor and Bertrand Galen on strings and Joseph Doyle on bass, with the addition of Piero Perelli on drums and percussion.

"It felt right to title the record Forward because it’s a reunion of sorts, but we’re not going backwards,” Irglová explains. “Both of us have grown and changed; we’re in different places and getting to know each other again as the new people we’ve become.”

Hansard adds:

After our whirlwind that led up to the Oscars and after, we were so busy and with that came a pressure that neither of us particularly wanted, and ultimately we kind of drifted in the middle of all of that hard work and celebration. We remained good friends, helping on each other’s records, keeping up with each other’s families. While touring my last record, I realized I just missed her. I remember calling Marketa and saying, "Do you feel like doing some gigs?" She said, "Yeah, that sounds great," and the shows went really well. Once we were hanging out again, new songs started coming through, and we started trying new ideas and playing the songs onstage. From there the idea was to do a little recording and not put any pressure on it, just see what happens, and suddenly we found ourselves making a record. And we were both totally into it, and so here we are, a new chapter of our lives.

Watch the "Stuck In Reverse" music video produced by James Del and Anthony Mulcahy below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Factory Street Bells"

02 "People We Used To Be"

03 "Stuck In Reverse"

04 "I Leave Everything To You"

05 "A Little Sugar"

06 "Pretty Stories"

07 "Great Weight"

08 "Hundred Words"

TOUR DATES:

05/13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carré

05/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

05/16 - Köln, Germany @ Stadthalle Köln-Mülheim Jülich GmbH

05/17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Congress Center Hamburg

05/19 - Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

05/20 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

05/21 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín

05/23 - Kraków, Poland @ Klub Studio

05/24 - Warszawa, Poland @ Klub Stodoła

05/25 - Brno, Czech Republic @ Sono Centrum

05/28 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

05/29 - Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse

05/31 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall

06/01 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall

07/11 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

07/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

07/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

07/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

07/18 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

07/19 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

07/21 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/23 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

07/25 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

07/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/31 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

08/01 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

08/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center

09/09 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

09/10 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

09/12 - Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theater

09/13 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

09/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

09/16 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda Theater)

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/22 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/23 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre

09/24 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Forward is out 6/13. Pre-order it here.