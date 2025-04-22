Hear 22° Halo’s “Reward” From New Trans Youth Benefit Comp True Names

With the new administration in office, things are becoming increasingly difficult for trans people. Earlier this month, musician Bells Larsen was forced to cancel his UK tour after being denied a Visa because US Immigration now only recognizes identification that matches one’s assigned sex at birth. Today, Queens-based indie label Worry Bead Records is announcing a compilation called True Names to raise funds for the Trans Youth Emergency Project.

True Names comes out next month, but 22° Halo's new song called “Reward” is out now. The comp also has demos and live versions of tunes from Squirrel Flower, Remember Sports, 2nd Grade, (T-T)b, and more great acts. Check out "Reward" and the tracklist below.

<a href="https://worrybeadrecs.bandcamp.com/album/true-names-a-benefit-for-trans-youth">True Names: A Benefit for Trans Youth by 22° Halo</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Pink Navel - “interview (angel of youth)”

02 Salt - “Burn Me (Demo)”

03 King's Evil - “Villain Story”

04 Remember Sports - “Cut Fruit (Live In Montreal)”

05 22° Halo - “Reward”

06 Night Moth - “Colder (demo)”

07 dust from 1000 yrs - “big moon”

08 Squirrel Flower - “Intheskatepark (Demo)”

09 Really Great - “To Be With You (Demo)”

10 Michael Cormier-O'Leary - “M-F”

11 Trash Girl - “Wind Is Shaking”

12 Léna Bartels - “My Place (Demo)”

13 Tuxis Giant - “House By The Sea (Demo)”

14 Fraternal Twin - “Tepid Water Soap (Demo)”

15 Eleanor Elektra - “The Word”

16 Strong Fenn - “World's Biggest Ashtray (Demo)”

17 (T-T)b - “Sugar In The Raw (Demo)"

18 2nd Grade - “You're A Yo-Yo”

True Names is out 5/2 via Worry Bead. Pre-order it here.