S.G. Goodman – “Satellite”

10:50 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Ryan Hartley

S.G. Goodman announced her new album Planting By The Signs earlier this month with the lead single "Fire Sign." The album is inspired in part by the ancient Appalachian practice of aligning your life with the natural cycles in nature, deepening your connection with the Earth. Goodman plays with that theme on today's new single "Satellite."

"Satellite" is driven by a simple heartland rock instrumental that lets Goodman's pointed lyrics stand out. According to a press release, it's a critique of man's parasitic relationship with nature: "In the jaw, in the jaw/ That's where you can catch it all/ Say it's true, say it's right/ Wishing on a satellite."

Check out the "Satellite" video below.

Planting By The Signs is out 6/20 via Slough Water/Thirty Tigers.

