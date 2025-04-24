Haim Share “Down To Be Wrong” From New Album I quit, Perform New Songs In LA With Addison Rae Onstage

It's Haim time, people. The ball is rolling. The hype is rising. Southern California's leading sister trio have spent the early months of this year releasing great new singles with artwork parodying famous paparazzi shots. They've got another one out today along with the title of their new album, just hours after debuting even more new music at the first of two intimate hometown shows.

Haim took the stage Wednesday at the Bellwether in Los Angeles in front of a video screen that read "i quit." During the gig, the band confirmed I quit is indeed the title of their first album since 2020's Women In Music Pt. III. The video screen cycled through various messages: "i quit what does not serve me," "i quit overthinking," "i quit shame," "i quit nicotine," "i quit fear," "i quit dick," "i quit judgement," "i quit avoiding emotional intimacy," "i quit my job," "i quit caring about what you think," "i quit waiting for an apology," "i quit fucking around," "i quit fucking everything," "i quit fucking you," "i quit wondering if someone will save me." It culminated in a confirmation of the new album's title and release date: "i quit new haim album coming june 20th."

I quit was produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij. The band's longtime collaborator, acclaimed film auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, shot the cover art, which you can find below. The tracklist includes 15 songs, but we don't know which ones yet beyond the singles they've released.

Speaking of which: Amidst a slew of familiar fan favorites, Haim played recent singles "Relationships" and "Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out" live for the first time, as well as "Down To Be Wrong," their new track out today. (It finds them leaning into the Sheryl Crow elements in their sound, and I'm not complaining.) Near the end of the gig, Haim played one more new unreleased new one called "Blood In The Streets," during which the recently inescapable it girl and fellow Columbia recording artist Addison Rae slinked around onstage.

Below, check out "Down To Be Wrong" video starring Logan Lerman plus footage of Haim performing all the new songs, Wednesday night's setlist via setlist.fm, and the I quit cover art. Haim will be back at the Bellwether tonight.

HAIM, 2025 / Scarlett Johansson e Jared Leto, 2004 pic.twitter.com/aKNTUlvx2A — HAIM Brasil QUITS (@HAIM_Brasil) April 21, 2025

SETLIST:

"Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out" (Live Debut)

"The Wire"

"Don't Wanna"

"Want You Back"

"Forever"

"My Song 5"

"Down To Be Wrong" (live debut)

"Summer Girl"

"I've Been Down"

"The Steps"

"Gasoline"

"Blood In The Streets" (live debut)

"Now I'm In It"

ENCORE:

"Relationships"

I quit is out 6/20 via Columbia.