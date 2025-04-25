Young Thug – “Money On Money” (Feat. Future)

Young Thug would like to formally announce that he is all the way back. Since he finally got out of jail on a plea deal last year, Thug has only made sporadic appearances -- with Future on Lil Baby's "Dum, Dumb, And Dumber" and with Ty Dolla $ign on Playboi Carti's "We Need All Da Vibes" -- and we don't know when those verses were recorded. Last week, however, Thug announced Uy Scuti, his first album since the end of his extremely long RICO trial. The LP doesn't have a release date, but now it's got a lead single: "Money On Money," Thug's latest song with his Super Slimey collaborator and fellow Atlanta rap titan Future.

There's nothing really new about "Money On Money," but it's a pretty strong example of the big-money Atlanta trap style at work. Thug and Future flex hard over an expensive-sounding beat with a small army of credited producers: Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay. Thug does some grousing about unnamed rats, so you can probably fill the blank in for yourself there. There's a very effective beat switch, and Future shows up sounding exhilarated, rhyming "doggin' out hoes like Shaggy" with "iced-out bolognese spaghetti." These guys did all their innovating more than a decade ago. Judging by this, they're content to just do the thing that they're good at doing now.

"Money On Money" has a video, from directors Kaito and Brendan O’Connor, where Thug and Future do speed around in a shipyard, driving a luxury car that's been chopped up to resemble something from Mad Max. It's an obvious homage to Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Otis" video, and I'm not sure that's something that anyone needs to evoke right now. Still, it's pretty fun to watch.

Thug recently announced his return to the stage at Chicago's Summer Smash fest, and now he's also booked dates at a few festivals in Europe. It's nice that Thug's onerous probation agreement won't stop him from traveling abroad, anyway. Below. check out the "Money On Money" video, Thug's upcoming dates, and a clip from his first interview in years for a new GQ cover story.

TOUR DATES:

6/22 - Chicago, IL @ Summer Smash Festival

7/04 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Splash!

7/05 - Liège, Belgium @ Les Ardentes Festival

7/10 - Costinesti, Romania @ Beach, Please! Festival

7/11 - Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld

7/12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Clout

"Money On Money" is out now on Atlantic.