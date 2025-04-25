Hear BIG WETT’s Risqué Sophomore EP RISK IT

Australia’s BIG WETT marries the ethos of early Kesha with 1980s house and Eurodance. Her music is raunchy, infectious, and juvenile. It's a lot of fun. She takes recession pop to another hi-octane level, proclaiming "Top of the class/ Dick-sucking school" on "TOP OF THE CLASS" and "If you can, you should/ I'll make you feel good" on "HOLD UP UR BODY." Today, she's released her sophomore EP RISK IT, the follow-up to 2023's PU$$Y, which features both of those singles alongside five other sweaty tracks.

Opening track "NO REGRETS" reminds me of FEMME's buzzy indie pop hit "Fever Boy" if it took pink cocaine. “NO REGRETS, NO MISTAKES, NO HEARTACHES,” BIG WETT declares on the chorus. Summer words to live by? Naturally, the EP gets increasingly reckless. "We never even met before/ And if we have, I forgot because you're fucking boring," she bites back at haters on "CRAZY." Overall, RISK IT is a self-accepting debaucherous ride.

RISK IT is out now via Play It Again Sam.