New Music

Elle Barbara – “Operating Thetan: Unknown”

8:08 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

Last month, Elle Barbara announced Word On The Street — her first album in a decade — and released the lead single "Hitler, Satan & Associates LLP." The Montreal musician has done duets with Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier and Sean Nicholas Savage, and last year she performed with Madonna. Today, she's sharing "Operating Thetan: Unknown."

On Instagram, Barbara wrote about the new LP, "I'm beyond elated to finally put this out in the world. I think it's way overdue, seeing as it was conceived to stand tall among the great albums of all time. By the greatest, I mean Purple Rain, Ziggy Stardust, and all them. I'm not even joking when I say the children will gag and feel they are hearing music for the first time."

Barbara made Word On The Street with Renny Wilson, who recorded, engineered, and mixed the album over eight years. Next month, Barbara will be doing a three-day record-release event at Montreal's The Church of the Holy Redeemer, where she will marry herself. For now, check out "Operating Thetan: Unknown" and "Hitler, Satan & Associates LLP" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Caramelized Onions (You Bet!)"
02 "Poor Guy Misunderstood"
03 "Justice Complice"
04 "Before And After"
05 "Word On The Rink"
06 "BBQ All-Dressed"
07 "Hitler, Satan & Associates LLP"
08 "Operating Thetan: Unknown"
09 "Your Favourite Meal"
10 "Word On The Swing"

Word On The Street is out 6/27 on Celluloid Lunch / Perennial / K and her own House of Barbara.
