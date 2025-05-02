Quavo Shares “Dope Boy Phone” Featuring Late Nephew Takeoff, Plans Cannes Debut With Takeover

The world really misses Takeoff. The youngest member of the Migos was murdered in 2022, and some of us feel his loss acutely whenever the other Migos release new music. It's obviously terrible that a young artist was gunned down so brutally and randomly. With him gone, you might gain a new appreciation for what he brought to the table -- the inventive linguistic and rhythmic energy of those Migos records. Today, Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migo, shares "Dope Boy Phone," a previously unreleased single that brings him and Takeoff back together, and it stands as another reminder of what we're missing now.

Right now, Quavo is in the midst of a series of one-off singles. He collaborated with Lana Del Rey and Lenny Kravitz last year, and he's had plenty of new tracks that we haven't posted. In 2023, Quavo told Rolling Stone that he has something like 1,000 unreleased Takeoff tracks stored across eight phones. The way those guys were constantly recording, it's not exactly a surprise. "Dope Boy Phone" wouldn't enter the pantheon of Migos tracks, but it's fun to hear them going back and forth and ad-libbing each other's verses again. Hear it below.

In other new, Quavo is headed to the Cannes Film Festival. Quavo has appeared in a few low-budget movies over the years, and he was also on that one episode of Atlanta. Now, he's the lead of an action movie called Takeover. He plays a guy who's on parole and who's drawn back into the world of street racing, and Billy Zane plays a criminal who's trying to tempt Quavo's character into a diamond heist. It looks like Takeover was filmed in 2022, so it must've sat on the shelf for a while. The sales agency 13 Films recently acquired Takeover, and it'll screen for potential buyers at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It's not in competition at Cannes or anything; this does not look like an art film. Instead, it looks like this will be part of the shadow market of straight-to-streaming low-budget movies; the sale of movies like that is just another thing that happens at Cannes.