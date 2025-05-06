Guerilla Toss – “Psychosis Is Just A Number” (Prod. Stephen Malkmus)

The gnarled, experimental New York rockers Guerilla Toss released their impressive album Famously Alive in 2022, and then former guitarist Ben Katzman went on Survivor and did really well. Last year, Katzman and Guerilla Toss released the collaborative track "Final Vibal." Now, Guerrilla Toss are back with a new single, this one recorded without Ben Katzman but with Pavement leader Stephen Malkmus behind the boards.

Guerilla Toss started playing the skronky, spirited one-off track "Psychosis Is Just A Number" last year, and it sounds a bit like what might happen if the Go! Team and Mr. Bungle ever got together to make music. The horns sound like the guys from Huey Lewis & The News discovering free jazz in real time. I wouldn't say that the presence of Stephen Malkmus is too evident musically, but the man did produce the track, while Jorge Elbrect mixed it. Check it out below.

<a href="https://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com/track/psychosis-is-just-a-number">Psychosis Is Just a Number by Guerilla Toss</a>

The "Psychosis Is Just A Number" single is out now on Sub Pop. Guerilla Toss toured with Pavement in 2022, and they've gotten together a few times since. Sometimes, Phish's Trey Anastasio comes along, too.