Hear Broken Social Scene Covers By Toro y Moi And Miya Folick With Hand Habits From New Tribute Album

Last month, Broken Social Scene announced a tribute album of their 2002 fan-favorite You Forgot It In People. Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso released their rendition of “Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old-Girl,” and now Toro y Moi is unveiling his take on “Stars And Sons” and Miya Folick and Hand Habits are sharing their version of "Almost Crimes," which also has Sasami as a producer.

“I remember first hearing about BSS when I was a sophomore in high school,” Toro y Moi says. “You Forgot It In People especially caught my ear, I thought the production was so ahead of its time — the intros and outros, the interstitials… so much of it informed how I like to make records. I’m so happy to be included in this project.”

Miya Folick adds, "You Forgot It In People is one of my favorite albums, and I feel very honored to be part of this compilation. Meg [Duffy], Sasami, and I made this song in Stinson Beach, taking long breaks for walks and meals. It's long, meandering, and meant for headphones."

“This record led me to deep musical consumption and discovery,” Meg Duffy of Hand Habits explains. “Despite being nearly 25 years old, it’s an honor to be included in the commemoration of this collective of musicians. I truly think that without BSS I wouldn’t have made the records I’ve made today, wouldn’t have sought out community in the way I do today, wouldn’t be so addicted to collaboration and reinvention."

Listen to both covers below.

ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People is out 6/6 via Arts & Crafts.