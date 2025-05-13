Ada Lea Announces New Album when i paint my masterpiece: Hear “baby blue frigidaire mini fridge”

In 2021, Ada Lea (real name Alexandra Levy) unveiled her enchanting sophomore effort one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, which we named our Album Of The Week. Today, the Montreal singer-songwriter is finally announcing its follow-up, when i paint my masterpiece.

The sprawling lead single "baby blue frigidaire mini fridge" is out now. About it, she said:

The Chantal Akerman film where the camera moves in slow circular pans around her apartment. Then, what if the frame quickly zooms out as far as it could possibly go? And in that wide pull back, what we recognize as universal is still "this chair, this window, this mountain view." Then, move out again, even further. What we are left with -- three things: "our old time souls, this old time moon." Two things, I mean.

Since her second LP, Levy took a step back from music and went back to school to study painting and poetry. She began teaching a songwriting course at Concordia University and co-facilitating a community-based group called “The Songwriting Method.”

when i paint my masterpiece was recorded with Tasy Hudson on drums, Chris Hauer on lead guitar, and Summer Kodama on bass in rural Ontario in 2023, and was produced alongside Here We Go Magic’s Luke Temple. Check out "baby blue frigidaire mini fridge" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "death phase of 2024 (rainlight)"

02 "moon blossom"

03 "baby blue frigidaire mini fridge"

04 "something in the wind"

05 "midnight magic"

06 "it isn't enough"

07 "snow globe"

08 "everything under the sun"

09 "just like in the museum"

10 "bob dylan's 115th haircut"

11 "diner"

12 "there is only one thing on my mind"

13 "dogs playing in the backyard"

14 "down under the van horne overpass"

15 "i want it all"

16 "somebody is walking in the water"

when i paint my masterpiece is out 8/8 via Saddle Creek.