Wolf Alice Announce New Album The Clearing: Hear “Bloom Baby Bloom”

Wolf Alice are entering their next era with pizzazz. The British alt-rockers just announced their new album The Clearing and shared its compelling lead single. The new album was produced by pop hit-maker Greg Kurstin, and the piano-powered "Bloom Baby Bloom" definitely applies some radio-ready shine, though it doesn't stop Ellie Rowsell from pushing her voice into a searing howl at times. She looks the part of the rock 'n' roll pop star in the video, too; directed by Colin Solal Cardo, it's a stimulating exercise in sensory overload inspired by Bob Fosse and All That Jazz.

In a statement, Rowsell discussed setting aside her guitar this album cycle to focus on her singing:

I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the "girl singer in band" trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.

Watch the "Bloom Baby Bloom" video below.

The Clearing is out 8/29 on RCA. Pre-order it here.