Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese

In May 2023, when Foo Fighters got their live show back up and running after the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, they hired Josh Freese — a veteran freelancer who has recorded and performed with artists including Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Puddle Of Mudd, Weezer, Paramore, and Sting — to take that hallowed spot behind the kit in a Dave Grohl-fronted band. Two years later, someone else is taking over that stool.

Foo Fighters are mounting another big comeback this year, this time following last year's revelation that Dave Grohl fathered a child outside his marriage. This week they announced their first live show since that news came out, which will take place in Singapore in October. Freese won't be there. He announced on Instagram today that the band called Monday to let him know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese says he's not mad, just shocked and disappointed. Wolf Van Halen is in the comments with the well-circulated gif of a stunned blinking man, while Tim Heidecker writes, "Upside is you won’t have to hear any of those horrible songs ever again!"

Here's what Freese wrote:

The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list.

So... who's the new drummer gonna be? Is Grohl ready to enter his Don Henley/Levon Helm era?

In other Foos noos, Dave Grohl must really be into Formula 1. In addition to readying Foo Fighters’ live return at Singapore Grand Prix, he drums on Ed Sheeran's upcoming F1 soundtrack song "Drive."

Here's Freese playing a solo on "Monkey Wrench" at his last show with Foos:

UPDATE: Former Foo Fighters and current Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith weighs in…