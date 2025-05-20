Winter Announces New Album Adult Romantix: Hear “Just Like A Flower”

Winter's been busy since her 2022 breakthrough album What Kind Of Blue Are You? The indie rocker released the trippy …and she’s still listening EP last year; earlier this year, she teamed up with Philly's Hooky for the Water Season EP and guested on the great new Terraplana LP Natural. Now, she's announcing her new record Adult Romantix.

The lead single "Just Like A Flower" is out today. About it, Samira says:

This song captures the essence of daydreaming in your bedroom — a place where limitless imagination and inspiration can exist. It ties back to memories of writing songs in my old bedroom in Echo Park, CA. There were these summer nights when I’d walk back from a local show with a sense of wonder and enchantment, only to lie down on my bed and replay everything that happened in my head like a movie. It felt incredibly nostalgic coming back to LA to film the video. The girls were about the same age as those who inspired me during those lost LA summers. It was heart-tugging though, because it was right after the fires and David Lynch’s death, so there was an extra layer of vulnerability in the air. It was so beautiful to see the community come together — it made the video all the more special. In a way, we were documenting these girls in a moment in time, captured in one of their most intimate spaces.

Adult Romantix was recorded and produced with longtime collaborator JooJoo Ashworth (SASAMI, Corridor, Automatic) and mixed by Henry Stoehr (Slow Pulp). "Just Like A Flower" has a lengthy, gauzy intro with a rewarding payoff; the tune is as infectious as it is dreamy. It comes with a nostalgically grainy music video directed by Winter herself with Sammy Lamb. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Just Like A Flower (intro)"

02 "Just Like A Flower"

03 "Misery"

04 "Hide-A-Lullaby"

05 "Existentialism"

06 "Sometimes I Think About Death"

07 "Like Lovers Do"

08 "Without You"

09 "In My Basement Room"

10 "The Beach"

11 "Candy #9"

12 "Running"

13 "Hollow"

TOUR DATES:

09/27 - Boston, MA @ Warehouse *

09/28 - Troy, NY @ No Fun *

09/30 - Toronto, ON @ Garrison *

10/01 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House *

10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray *

10/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

10/07 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake +

10/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

10/11 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10/12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi +

10/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord +

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo +

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room +

10/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar Masquerade

10/25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

10/26 - Washington, DC @ DC9 +

10/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts +

10/30 - New York, NY @ Zone One +

11/08 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

* A Country Western

+ Hooky

Adult Romantix is out 8/22 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.