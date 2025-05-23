We’ve Got A File On You: Joe Jonas

We've Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

In early May, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson sank a dagger three-pointer with five seconds left in Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons. Brunson simultaneously sent the Knicks to the second round of the NBA Playoffs and sent Joe Jonas into euphoria.

"I screamed very loudly in the restaurant I was at," Jonas says the morning afterward. "It drew some unnecessary attention, but wow, what a win."

(The Knicks have since upset the defending champion Boston Celtics to make their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the Year 2000 — OG Jonas Brothers fans will get the clunky joke — so imagine Jonas' joy now.)

Jonas, 35, hasn't lost his sense of enthusiasm, his appreciation for novelty, despite being at the center of attention for the better part of two decades.

Joe and his brothers, Kevin, 37, and Nick, 32, formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005. With hits like "Year 3000," "Burnin' Up," and "S.O.S.," Kevin, Joe, and Nick morphed from humble sons of a pastor in New Jersey to global pop sensations by 2007. They followed the cookie-cutter boy band trajectory of setting the world on fire for a handful of years before burning out and breaking up in 2013. That could have been that, and nobody would have batted an eye.

But the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and reasserted their relevance with "Sucker," their flirty comeback single that became their first-career #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Happiness Begins debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. That also could have been that. A nice victory lap to show they still had it. But the Jonas Brothers weren't interested in riding off into the sunset, so they tapped Jon Bellion to executive produce The Album in 2023, another top-five album.

Now, the Jonas Brothers are more popular than ever. As such, this year is a celebration of 20 years — of building a die-hard fan base, interspersing various corners of pop culture, merely surviving — with the release of Greetings From Your Hometown on Aug. 8, followed by an extensive Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour.

First, Joe Jonas needed to do something for himself.

Music For People Who Believe In Love, Jonas' sophomore solo album out today via Republic Records, departs from the Jonas Brothers' palette. Several genres have a drop in the indie-leaning album's bucket, including the outsized pop fueling the Jonas Brothers machine, all funneling into one conclusion: Joe Jonas refuses to be boxed in.

Jonas had every excuse to rest on his Jonas Brothers laurels. He also could have easily hidden behind the JoBros shield after the invasive nature of his public divorce from actress Sophie Turner, the mother of his two daughters. Heal privately, if such a thing exists for a Jonas Brother. Why invite even more attention?

"I did it because I felt like I had something to say," Jonas says. "It was therapeutic. Music, sometimes, for me, can be like pulling teeth — the process of creating — because it's not like you just get on stage, and you have this rush of dopamine. It's a lot slower of an experience, and I feel like there's such a difference when you can just hit the ground running with excitement around that."

Jonas introduced his first solo project since 2011 with the upbeat lead single "Work It Out," which pokes fun at "bein' sad" and "makin' the room uncomfortable," gifting the internet the line, "Even baddies get saddies." But the 14-track LP is far from satirical — rather, it's an unmistakably transparent window into Jonas' humanity.

Elsewhere, Jonas vulnerably confronts getting knocked down on the slow-burning, hushed "My Own Best Friend" ("If I'm supposed to be here, why do I cry?/ And I'll/ Take what's left and build a bridge again/ Oh, and I'll take the steps to be my own best friend"). Third single "Heart By Heart," co-written by Lewis Capaldi, is a sweet reflection on a love that wasn't meant to last but remains nevertheless meaningful, and its hook ("Well, if he don't ever light your spark/ Remember I know your heart by heart") is overtaking TikTok.

By the end, the ethereal "Constellation" punctuates a picture of resiliency and relearning to relish the in-between, as Jonas sings, "Everything I lost/ Everything I found/ Lose it all again/ Just to be here now/ It's a constellation/ Couldn't see it all before/ Some stars, they burn out/ And some come back around."

When asked how he surprised himself while making Music For People Who Believe In Love, Jonas says he learned to trust his instincts and was reminded why he did it every step of the way.

What a win.

Jonas and I caught up over Zoom to pick apart his career's constellation, from acting alongside the late Betty White on Hot In Cleveland and stepping in for Morgan Wallen for a Saturday Night Live skit to receiving mayonnaise from Nathan Fielder at a restaurant and getting away at the Masters.

Music For People Who Believe In Love (2025)

In your initial statement about the album, you mentioned a director you once worked with having a note above the camera saying, "What do you want them to feel?" So, what do you want them to feel when listening to Music For People Who Believe In Love?

JOE JONAS: I hope they feel some peace and gratitude, and maybe a little bit of it's helpful for them in some capacity. Years ago, I kind of started asking myself, Why? Why am I doing this still? What's the purpose of this? — meaning music, and everything it comes with. I kept coming back to the fact that it was helping others. I would look out in the audience and see people going through their own stuff, and if I'm just a blip on the radar emotionally to help them through what they're going through, I feel like it's an achievement. Whether it's just to be a soundtrack in the background or if there's more to it, that makes me feel really grateful.

I talked to Alexander 23 yesterday, and he said you came into the studio every day with the excitement of someone who has never been in the studio before. Where does that come from after all these years?

JONAS: Well, thank you, Alexander. I think, just like anything, if you love it, you're excited to show up for what you call work.

I realize there are so many people doing things they don't enjoy, and it's going to be a struggle and a headache, and I am kind of like, "Pinch me." But to still do this after all these years and have such love and reception from others, and going and working with friends, I think that's been a huge plus for me — a huge thing recently. Being able to go and write and record and work with mutuals that I really respect. That's a big win, and I feel like working with people like Alexander and the others who worked on this album makes my job really easy. I'm coming into 20 years of doing this, which is kind of wild to me.

It's always admirable for anybody to stretch themselves, artistically or otherwise. I feel like it's especially so when, like you said, you've been doing this for two decades and do not technically need to do anything. Why did these songs need to come from you, outside of the Brothers?

JONAS: I started working on a song for the Brothers, and it kind of just naturally grew into more. It was a song called "Only Love," a song that's on the album, and I wrote it with Alexander 23, Justin Tranter, and the songwriter Beau Nox. We were creating together, and I felt like I was being drawn to create more.

I got the green light from the guys to go and make this body of work on my own. They were hesitant just because the song is good. They were like, "Well, I don't know if we want to give up this song, but we get it." And then, it just continued, and I was able to expand on ideas, sounds, and the artwork. I'm excited for people to hear more.

It is such a vast list of collaborators who represent so many different things. DOMi & JD BECK, Louane, Luísa Sonza, Sierra Ferrell, Tiny Habits, and your brother, Franklin, are all featured. Not to mention all of the producers and writers, like Alexander, Dan Nigro, Feist, Jason Evigan, Tommy English, and many more still. Was there a feature that particularly surprised you? Someone you wouldn't have thought you could collaborate with in the past?

JONAS: It's hard to pick one. I've been a huge fan of Sierra Ferrell for a long time. To see her get the recognition she deserves — she just got four Grammys — is pretty wild. That, to me, was so cool, and she is phenomenal. I'm really happy that I can call her a friend. So, yeah, Sierra, I would say, was the one that was like, "She said yes?! Oh, shit! This is happening?" She was like, "Let's do more. Let's do more than just one." So another kind of, again, pinch me moment.

Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour (2025)

You've mentioned "pinch me" moments a couple of times. With the Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour kicking off at MetLife Stadium on August 10, where does that rank on your list of "pinch-me" moments? The last time we spoke, you said that one of the few things left on your bucket list was completing "the Holy Trinity of the Tri-State," and MetLife is the final installment.

JONAS: I'm not surprised I said that because I've been trying to manifest it. I didn't expect to look up and be in a position where this is actually happening. I've always wanted to play there. It's been a dream of mine for a long time. The idea that we get to go and play for an incredible audience of that size? I guess I'll believe it when I see it. It's gotta happen first. I'm just teasing. I can't wait.

You recently accomplished JonasCon, which took over American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in March. I can only imagine the chaos ensuing with thousands of people, let alone diehard fans in a mall. What was the most absurd, what-have-we-done aspect of that day?

JONAS: Um, the whole thing? That whole day was pretty chaotic. You put it on paper, and it's like, Great, this is going to be easy. And then, the minute we started seeing what we had to do, we were looking up like, Oh, man, this is actually happening. The team was incredible. We had a lot of people help champion this project. It would've never happened if they weren't a part of it.

Jumping around and trying to get as many activations done as possible was a big one. It was tough to run from stage to stage to make sure that everyone was getting the attention they needed — and deserved — fan-wise because, obviously, there were a lot of people that showed up. And we did it. The reception has been so great. If you were able to be there, you'd get an idea of, oh,this was a really beautiful celebration of these fans in support of our band. I think it was a success all around.

I feel like the fact that the Jonas Brothers have outlasted malls' existence in American society is perhaps the most mind-boggling gauge for the longevity of your career.

JONAS: [Laughs] Yes, exactly. It's wild to think about that. Wait, how long have we been doing this? Definitely eye-opening.

"Year 3000 2.0" (2023)

It still tickles me that "Year 3000" was a Busted cover. Before revisiting the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary, you guys re-recorded "Year 3000" with Busted to celebrate theirs. Why did you want to revamp one of your earliest hits?

JONAS: There's a while where you go through these emotions as an artist, feeling like, oh, do I really want to keep doing this? Do I want to play this song on the set list? Blah, blah, blah. And then, you start to realize how much it affects and means to people. That's when you're like, I get it now. You look out there, and it's their song now. You want to do it justice. You want to make sure that it's still special.

Charli XCX's "Boys" Video (2017)

I want to revisit appearing first in Charli XCX's "Boys" video. How did you come to be one of the boys in that video?

JONAS: Charli reached out. I've known her for many years. She and I were sharing a guitar player for a while, Jinjoo, who still plays with me. I was able to snag her to be in my band. Charli and I stayed in touch. I'd see her at shows. They were looking for a bunch of people to be a part of the video, and of course, I'm going to say yes. She's amazing. We shot it in my living room on my dining room table, actually.

Which music video cameo are you prouder of: "Boys" or Vampire Weekend's "Giving Up The Gun" with Jake Gyllenhaal, Lil' Jon, and RZA from 2010?

JONAS: I'm going to have to go with Charli.

Why's that?

JONAS: I think it's the one that I can't get away from. I keep seeing it everywhere. I still love the Vampire Weekend. Those guys are incredible. ["Giving Up The Gun"] was a blast, but I'm not the best tennis player. I would always tell people I've worked with Jake Gyllenhaal. Like, "Yeah, we're co-stars."

Why can't you escape "Boys"? I mean, other than I'm asking you about it eight years later.

JONAS: People bring it up all the time. Well, I get tagged. I think there are a couple of GIFs of me licking syrup from pancakes, so that's how I see it all the time.

Acting Alongside Betty White In Hot In Cleveland (2010)

You also were co-stars with Betty White on Hot In Cleveland, and I feel like it's my obligation to the American public to ask for your best Betty White story.

JONAS: Well, she's a legend. Rest in peace. She's incredible. I remember having really sweet conversations with her. She was telling me some funny stories, and she's so witty, she's so quick. She really kept everyone laughing on and off set. I just enjoyed the time we spent together. They added a scene at the last minute where she and I sat together on the balcony, and that was special. What an honor to be able to say that I was able to work with her and meet her.

Appearing On SNL (2009-Present)

You, Kevin, and Nick made your Saturday Night Live debut in 2009, and Alec Baldwin pretended to be the "Fourth Jonas" for a skit. More recently, in 2023, you helped Molly Shannon reprise Sally O'Malley. What stands out from either of those experiences?

JONAS: How uncomfortable the outfit was for the Sally O'Malley dancing skit. There have been some great experiences on SNL. There are so many icons that we were lucky enough to share the SNL stage with, Molly being one of them. More recently, I was able to be a part of a fun SNL skit last-minute, which is wild, but I loved it.

Yeah, I was going to ask you about "Big Dumb Line." The March 29 episode had Mikey Madison as host and Morgan Wallen as musical guest, yet you magically appeared to sing in "Big Dumb Line." How did that happen?

JONAS: I was on my way to dinner, and they called me like, "Hey, do you want to go be a part of this SNL skit?" And I was like, "Well, can I read it first?" When I read it, I thought it was hilarious. I'm also at fault for probably doing pop-ups, and people having to wait in line. So I think it's a fun little bit. I'm not really sure what happened, but we had two hours. I recorded the audio, and then filmed it an hour later. It was a quick turnaround, but I loved the experience, and the whole team is great.

We have Morgan Wallen to thank for you being in that, I'm assuming?

JONAS: You know what? I don't know. But I don't think there's any bad blood. I'm happy to step in and be a part of it. If SNL calls, I'm usually gonna answer.

Going Viral At The Monaco Grand Prix (2024)

You were enjoying the grid walk at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix when you got the full Martin Brundle treatment.

JONAS: Epic.

He called you "one of the Jonas Brothers" and admitted to your face that he didn't know who you are, which Martin Brundle doesn't know who anyone is.

JONAS: Luckily, I'm never insulted by that. I'm a fan. I know his shtick, and it's always comical to watch. He's a legend in his own right, and I was honored to talk to him.

Does it ever bother you to be referred to as "one of the Jonas Brothers" and not seen as just Joe?

JONAS: I don't mind at all. Honestly, I don't expect people to know everything about me or the intimate details of who I am or what I do. It makes it a little easier.

I suppose that's how you make it 20 years and remain sane.

JONAS: Yeah. You don't take things too personally — or try not to, at least.

Sticking with sports, were you at the Masters on Sunday when Rory McIlroy finally won it, or had you left?

JONAS: Oh, I was there. I got the opportunity to see it go down. We were in a box watching. We couldn't get to the green. There are different suites they host you in, and we couldn't make it in time to see the finish because [our suite] was too far, so we ran to watch it on the screen. We watched on TV. We were a little delayed, so we had to shut all the doors and windows so we could all be in the moment. We could hear the screams. The Masters is a treat. You can't use your phones. I kind of like it. There's not really any other place like that in the world anymore.

Rory completed a career Grand Slam. Did you celebrate with him?

JONAS: I wish. I don't know him, but I would have been the first to be partying it up with him.

What would be your version of a career grand slam?

JONAS: I like to think the Northeast Grand Slam of playing all of the big arenas: Yankee Stadium, MSG, and finishing off at MetLife. I'll take that.

Spotting Nathan Fielder At Donna's In Los Angeles (2023)

This is probably the most random question you'll be asked all day. You once spotted Nathan Fielder at Donna's in Los Angeles. You sent him over a drink, and in return, Nathan Fielder sent you mayonnaise. Did he say anything to you, or did he just let the mayonnaise speak for itself?

JONAS: It was really funny. The waiter dropped it off and goes, "This is from Nathan Fielder." And I was like, oh my God. I look over, and I see him. He just gives me a head nod. He came over to say hi towards the end, and my friends were belly laughing. I'm like, "Don't laugh! Don't give it to him! That's what he wants!" And then he walked over and [deadpanned], "I just want to make sure you got my gift." But he's really nice.

I love the new season of The Rehearsal. Oh my gosh, it's so good already. A little intense about flight safety, but I think it's always interesting how he will find one thing he's obsessed with and just go down a rabbit hole. I think he's a brilliant, brilliant person. His mind is something to be studied.

What rabbit hole would your season of The Rehearsal be about?

JONAS: Great question. I think, probably — ohhh, that's pretty good. Somebody just recently showed me that you can see all of your locations where you've Citi Biked. You can see the amount of places that you stopped. I'd like to go down a rabbit hole of understanding if I naturally take a normal route subconsciously, or if I follow it because of the bike path. I don't know. That's my rabbit hole. There's a reason that probably shouldn't be on TV.

You could parse out whether, at this point, you're only doing things out of habit because you've been directed since you were a teenager. Or if you've preserved free will.

JONAS: You get where I'm going.

You seem to constantly reinvent yourself. In your TikTok about your experience with Nathan, you said the waiter said you had good taste. How did you get so good at knowing what you like?

JONAS: Trial and error, I guess. Somebody talks about this 5-4-3-2-1 method of just … count down and try something.

Mel Robbins.

JONAS: Yes! Love her. Just go for it. I kind of forget that sometimes, but I think it's part of the fun. You've got one life to live, and it's exciting to be able to keep the adventures going. For me, at least. I can only speak for myself. I enjoy knowing what I like, knowing what I don't like, and I think it's good to have your favorites. I saw something [somebody said about me], like, "Oh! Outfit repeater! You go to the same restaurants!" It's like, well, I know what I like.

Being A Coach On The Voice Australia (2018)

During the Jonas Brothers' hiatus, you served as a coach on The Voice Australia. What did you like about that experience?

JONAS: I actually loved that experience, and I would've happily done it again. Australia is quite far. I was flying back and forth a lot. But my fondest memory was meeting some of these amazing artists. A great group called Homegrown came from it, and they're just amazing — super talented. I became really close with them. I think it was hard not to feel emotionally connected to these artists you spend time with. You want them all to succeed, and you're working towards a goal of helping them essentially live their dreams. That was special.

Also, just in general, Sydney, Australia, is incredible. I love spending time in Bondi. It's a beautiful area. Every time I go back, I'm in heaven.

Did you pick up on anything while living in Australia that you continue to implement into your life now?

JONAS: A lot more running. I went for a lot of runs. It was so nice on the water. And I would also say I love Tim Tams, a delicious treat from Australia. I met great people, and I'm still close to my buddy Ljubo. He lives in Australia, and I try to see him when I'm there. We were there on tour last year. And then also my buddy Ryan, he is a ceramicist, and so we made some pottery, and that was my first experience with it. I've been doing it a little bit more out here and trying to keep that up.

And there's also Bluey.

JONAS: Bluey is always gonna be in my life.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021)

I have never understood why anybody would willingly sign up to be ruthlessly roasted for an hour on television. Why did you want to do the Jonas Brothers Family Roast?

JONAS: It was quite fun. For some reason, that was also a bucket list for us. We've always wanted to. It was presented as if we wanted to roast each other, and we were like, "Yeah, but we're also family, and we have to see each other." I think we went on vacation separately right after that, which was good for everyone to probably clear their heads after we roasted each other. But we also knew, like, hey, we have to live with each other at the end of the day, and we're trying to keep this band going, so we had our little secret list of things to shy away from and not to make fun of each other or tease. We know. We've pushed enough buttons at this point in our lives and careers. We know when to not go too hard.

No regrets?

JONAS: No regrets.

Music For People Who Believe In Love is out now via Republic Records.