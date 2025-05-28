Skip to Content
Dream, Ivory – “All Good”

4:41 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

Lilia Shibuya

Last month, Dream, Ivory announced their new album When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You. So far the dream-pop duo has unveiled "Bullet Train," "Lost Angeles," "At Zero," and "Solar Eclipse," and now they're back with the breezy tune "All Good."

“We wrote this song about two young lovers who have been trying to give each other signs that they are entranced by one another, yet all the signs fall short due to personal insecurity,” the band explains. “Throughout the whole song, both parties are trying to clearly tell the other that they are in reach right in front of them, yet unconfidence in one's own self never allows for a full realization of love."

Watch the video below.

When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You is out 7/18.

