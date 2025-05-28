TOPS Announce New Album Bury The Key: Hear “Chlorine”

Last year, Jane Penny, leader of the Montreal indie band TOPS, released Surfacing, her first solo EP. TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic also records solo music as Marci; her self-titled album came out in 2022. Earlier this year, TOPS signed to Ghostly International and released a single called "ICU2." Now, TOPS are ready to announce the impending release of Bury The Key, their first new album since 2020's I Feel Alive.

While making Bury The Key, the members of TOPS joked that the album would be their "evil TOPS" record. In a press release, Jane Penny says, "We're always kind of seen as a soft band or like naive or friendly in a Canadian way, but we made it a challenge to really channel the world around us." "ICU2" is on the new album, and so is the slinky new single "Chlorine." Here's what Penny says about that song:

At one point, I was caught in a cycle of going out to the bar hoping that I would cross paths with a certain person who was not good for me but who I felt irresistibly drawn to. I grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, where it’s very cold, and I used to go to the pool a lot in the winter. It’s also where I first started going to bars to drink with my friends. I was thinking about alcohol and chlorine both being poison, thinking about all the people that I’ve tried to be close to that have ended up being bad for me, how I still love them all, and I wrote the song "Chlorine."

Below, check out "Chlorine," the Bury The Key tracklist, and TOPS' extensive list of upcoming live shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Stars Come After You"

02 "Wheels at Night"

03 "ICU2"

04 "Outstanding In The Rain"

05 "Annihilation"

06 "Falling On My Sword"

07 "Call You Back"

08 "Chlorine"

09 "Mean Streak"

10 "Your Ride"

11 "Standing At The Edge Of Fire"

12 "Paper House"

TOUR DATES:

9/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/05 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (early show)

9/08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/09 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

9/11 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada - Outdoor Stage

9/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

9/14 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

9/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

9/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

9/18 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

9/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

9/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/01 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/02 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/04 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/06 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/07 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

10/08 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/09 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/11 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/16 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

11/10 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/11 - London, UK @ Heaven

11/13 - Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Club

11/14 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/15 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

11/17 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

11/18 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/20 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen

11/21 - Paris, France @ Point Ephemere

11/22 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

11/23 - Vlaardingen, Netherlands @ De Kroepoekfabriek

11/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

11/26 - Berlin, Germany @ Neue Zukunf

Bury The Key is out 8/22 on Ghostly International