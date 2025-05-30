Haim – “Take Me Back”

Haim have been having fun previewing their new album I quit with new singles and cover artwork that recreates famous paparazzi pictures. So far we've heard "Relationships," "Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out," and “Down To Be Wrong,” and now the trio is sharing "Take Me Back."

"we started writing this at my home studio on garage band," Danielle wrote on Instagram. She continued:

It immediately felt good cause it was nice and fast. we just had this refrain… “take me back, take me back” this was a very nostalgic time for the 3 of us because we all found ourselves single for the first time since we were all in high school. we we were going out all the time, just the three of us (no boyfriends lol). we brought the chorus to @matsor and the rest of the song kinda flew out of all of us. Tobias came over and we all just started exchanging crazy stories about our teenage years. long story short- high school is insane. these stories are real. names have been changed. shout out to @lachsa_official , a free arts high school that all 3 of us were lucky enough to attend in la. and biggest shout out to @matsor for creating this magical sound with us (it makes me emotional because if teenage Danielle knew she would be making music that sounded like this, she wouldn’t believe it). take me back out midnight est!

This time the artwork is inspired by a 2004 photo of Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester, UK. Hear "Take Me Back" below.

The artwork for HAIM’s new single “Take Me Back” was inspired by a 2004 photo of Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan. Drops tomorrow—don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/V9RBPqsShq — hear and there (@hear_and_there_) May 29, 2025

I quit is out 6/20 via Columbia.