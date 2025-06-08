Kevin Abstract Drops Surprise Blush Demo Tape Via Discord

Kevin Abstract might not be talking to his old Brockhampton bandmates anymore, but he's staying quite active on the solo music front. Abstract announced his new solo album Blush and shared its lead single "Geezer," which sounds like some Sublime-influenced acoustic beach pop to slot into late '90s MTV rotation alongside Sugar Ray. He already streamed the album live on Twitch Saturday, and now he's used another gamer-friendly platform to drop a complementary release.

Today, after tweeting out a video for a new rap song that he says isn't on Blush, Abstract shared a link to a release called Blush Demo Tape via his Discord server along with the message, "Only for the discord." Later on he posted cover art for the tape and encouraged his followers to find the music somewhere. (Psssst.... it's right here.) And as I type, he's on Twitch playing Blush demos for his viewers. Watch an embed of that stream below, where you can also find the aforementioned posts.