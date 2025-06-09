Skip to Content
Drain Announce New Album …Is Your Friend: Hear “Nights Like These”

10:05 AM EDT on June 9, 2025

Drain are back. The Santa Cruz hardcore heroes have announced ...Is Your Friend, the follow-up to 2023's Living Proof. It's called ...Is Your Friend, and it's not dropping until November, but its fired-up lead single "Nights Like These" is out now.

A word from vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro on this aggressively sentimental rager:

Over the last decade of doing DRAIN, I've been able to see the world, meet incredible people, experience all sorts of incredible highs and even a couple of lows - but most importantly, I got to do all of those things with my best friends. No matter how much we accomplish and how big we grow - we are still just a couple of friends who get to play music together, make memories all over the world, and we are SO aware of how lucky we are to do it. THAT is what "Nights Like These" is about.

Director Derek Rathbun's "Nights Like These" video captures Drain's incendiary live show. At the beginning, a text slide reads: "ATTENTION: There are no actors or stunt doubles in this music video. These are our actual parents, family members, and friends." Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow"
02 "Living In A Memory"
03 "Scared Of Everything And Nothing"
04 "Nothing But Love"
05 "Can’t Be Bothered"
06 "Loudest In The Room"
07 "Nights Like These"
08 "Who’s Having Fun?"
09 "Darkest Days"
10 "Until Next Time"

...Is Your Friend is out 11/7 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.

Atiba Jefferson

